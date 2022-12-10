Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium and More for Free with this Broadband Plan

It is the era of OTT (over-the-top) content, and subscribers are looking for free OTT benefits with the internet plans they buy today. Almost every internet service provider (ISP) in the country has partnered with OTT platforms to bundle their subscriptions for free with broadband plans. Especially with the expansion of fiber broadband services in India, OTT content has become more enjoyable to consume as there are hardly any lags, and users can stream in 4K due to high-bandwidth plans provided by ISPs. Today, we will be looking at a broadband plan from Connect Broadband which bundles Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, and more for free. Let's take a look at this plan.

Connect Broadband Rs 999 Plan

When we talk about the Rs 999 broadband plan, the competition in the market grows multiple folds. This is because the ISPs are offering a ton of benefits with their Rs 999 broadband plans. Thus, Connect Broadband has also built an offer for its customers that they simply can't reject. The Rs 999 broadband plan Connect comes with 100 Mbps of speed. Yes, obviously, the speed should have been more than this. But hear out the other benefits that this plan bundles.

Apart from 100 Mbps speed and 3.3TB of monthly data, users also get subscriptions to 8 OTT platforms. These eight OTT platforms are - SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, MXGold, Discovery+, Amazon Prime and EpicON. There's also an ISD calling benefit of 500 minutes to the USA/Canada each month included with this plan.

Post the consumption of the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the internet speed for the consumers drops to 10 Mbps, which is not bad and something that would hardly even happen in the first place. The FUP data offered with the plan is more than sufficient for any household. Note that GST would be applicable extra on the price mentioned above.