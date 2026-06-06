Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans with 56-Day and 60-Day Validity Explained: June 2026

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel offers several prepaid recharge plans in the 56-day and 60-day validity segment, catering to different user needs ranging from basic connectivity to high-speed 5G access and premium entertainment benefits. While some plans focus on affordability and longer validity, others provide higher daily data allowances, unlimited 5G usage, and bundled OTT subscriptions. Understanding the differences between these plans can help users choose the option that delivers the best value based on their data consumption, entertainment preferences, and budget.

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Key Highlights Airtel currently offers three prepaid plans with 56-day validity and one plan with 60-day validity.

The Rs 619 plan provides 1.5GB daily data and 60 days of validity, making it the most cost-effective option.

Airtel's Rs 649 and Rs 838 plans include unlimited 5G data for eligible users in 5G coverage areas.

The Rs 838 plan bundles Amazon Prime Lite and Airtel Xstream Play Premium benefits.

All listed plans include unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Adobe Express Premium access, and Airtel's spam protection features.

Here is a detailed look at Airtel’s prepaid plans with 56-day and 60-day validity, including their benefits, and pricing.

Airtel’s 56-Day and 60-Day Prepaid Plans

1. Airtel Rs 579 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. Post-quota data speed is up to 16 Kbps.

Validity: 56 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth approximately Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts for spam calls, SMS, and suspicious bank OTPs), free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), and Airtel Xstream Play (free content including movies, shows, live TV channels, SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX Player, Chana Jor, and Runn TV).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.34