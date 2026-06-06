Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans with 56-Day and 60-Day Validity Explained: June 2026

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel offers several prepaid recharge plans in the 56-day and 60-day validity segment, catering to different user needs ranging from basic connectivity to high-speed 5G access and premium entertainment benefits. While some plans focus on affordability and longer validity, others provide higher daily data allowances, unlimited 5G usage, and bundled OTT subscriptions. Understanding the differences between these plans can help users choose the option that delivers the best value based on their data consumption, entertainment preferences, and budget.
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Key Highlights
Airtel currently offers three prepaid plans with 56-day validity and one plan with 60-day validity.
The Rs 619 plan provides 1.5GB daily data and 60 days of validity, making it the most cost-effective option.
Airtel's Rs 649 and Rs 838 plans include unlimited 5G data for eligible users in 5G coverage areas.
The Rs 838 plan bundles Amazon Prime Lite and Airtel Xstream Play Premium benefits.
All listed plans include unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Adobe Express Premium access, and Airtel's spam protection features.
Here is a detailed look at Airtel’s prepaid plans with 56-day and 60-day validity, including their benefits, and pricing.
Airtel’s 56-Day and 60-Day Prepaid Plans
1. Airtel Rs 579 Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. Post-quota data speed is up to 16 Kbps. Validity: 56 days Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth approximately Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts for spam calls, SMS, and suspicious bank OTPs), free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), and Airtel Xstream Play (free content including movies, shows, live TV channels, SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX Player, Chana Jor, and Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.34
2. Airtel Rs 619 Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. Post-quota data speed is up to 16 Kbps. Validity: 60 days Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth approximately Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts for spam calls, SMS, and suspicious bank OTPs), free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), and Airtel Xstream Play (free content including movies, shows, live TV channels, SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX Player, Chana Jor, and Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.32
Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day. Post-quota data speed is up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data (in 5G network areas and over and above the plan limit).
Validity: 56 days Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth approximately Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts for spam calls, SMS, and suspicious bank OTPs), and free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.59
4. Airtel Rs 838 Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G and Entertainment, Amazon Prime Pack Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of data per day. Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data (in 5G network areas and over and above the plan limit). Validity: 56 days Rewards: Amazon Prime Lite (56 days), Aha Premium + 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play Premium (56 days), Adobe Express Premium (12 months), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts), and Free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.96
Conclusion
The right Airtel prepaid plan ultimately depends on your usage patterns and priorities. Users looking for the most cost-effective option may find the Rs 619 plan to offer the best overall value due to its longer validity and competitive daily cost. Those with a 5G smartphone and access to Airtel’s 5G network can benefit from the Rs 649 plan’s unlimited 5G offering, while heavy data users and entertainment enthusiasts may prefer the Rs 838 plan for its generous data allowance and bundled OTT benefits.
Overall, as of the date of this document, Airtel offers three prepaid plans with 56 days of validity (Rs 579, Rs 649, Rs 838) and one prepaid plan with 60 days of validity (Rs 619).
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FAQs
Which Airtel prepaid plan offers the best value among the 56-day and 60-day options?
The Rs 619 prepaid plan offers the best overall value because it provides the same 1.5GB daily data benefits as the Rs 579 plan but comes with 60 days of validity at a slightly lower effective daily cost.
Which Airtel plan includes unlimited 5G data?
The Rs 649 and Rs 838 prepaid plans include unlimited 5G data for users with compatible 5G devices in Airtel 5G network areas.
Does the Rs 838 Airtel prepaid plan include OTT subscriptions?
Yes. The Rs 838 plan includes Amazon Prime Lite for 56 days and access to Aha Premium plus 20 OTT platforms through Airtel Xstream Play Premium.
What benefits are common across all these Airtel prepaid plans?
All four plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, Adobe Express Premium access, Airtel Spam Alerts, and free Hellotunes.
Which Airtel recharge plan is best for heavy data users?
The Rs 838 plan is the best choice for heavy data users as it offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited 5G access, and additional entertainment benefits through bundled OTT subscriptions.