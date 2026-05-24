Airtel Rs 18 ISD Prepaid Pack With Discounted Overseas Calling Tariffs: May 2026 Edition

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel offers a prepaid International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) pack priced at Rs 18, providing discounted international calling rates for selected countries. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and is aimed at prepaid users who frequently make overseas calls.

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Key Highlights Airtel’s Rs 18 prepaid ISD pack is valid for 28 days.

The pack offers discounted international calling rates for select countries.

Calls to the USA, Canada, and the U.K. cost Rs 1.99 per minute.

The recharge does not provide service validity or data benefits.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio offer different ISD recharge structures for prepaid users.

Airtel Rs 18 Prepaid ISD Pack Benefits and Validity

According to the pack details, the recharge provides ISD calling benefits for 28 days. “Enjoy ISD Calling At Discounted Rates For 28 Days. For Country-Wise Tariff Visit www.airtel.in,” reads the description of the pack.

Country-Wise International Calling Rates

According to the ISD pack call charges, under the prepaid pack benefits, calls to countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will be charged at Rs 1.99 per minute. Rates for New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China have been set at Rs 2.99 per minute.

Customers calling Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, and Bahrain will be charged Rs 3.99 per minute. Airtel has fixed tariffs for the Dominica Republic at Rs 5 per minute, and for Nigeria and Sri Lanka at Rs 6.50 per minute. Calls to Australia, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Bhutan will cost Rs 6.99 per minute.