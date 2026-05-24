Airtel Rs 18 ISD Prepaid Pack With Discounted Overseas Calling Tariffs: May 2026 Edition

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel offers a prepaid International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) pack priced at Rs 18, providing discounted international calling rates for selected countries. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and is aimed at prepaid users who frequently make overseas calls.
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Key Highlights
Airtel’s Rs 18 prepaid ISD pack is valid for 28 days.
The pack offers discounted international calling rates for select countries.
Calls to the USA, Canada, and the U.K. cost Rs 1.99 per minute.
The recharge does not provide service validity or data benefits.
Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio offer different ISD recharge structures for prepaid users.
Airtel Rs 18 Prepaid ISD Pack Benefits and Validity
According to the pack details, the recharge provides ISD calling benefits for 28 days. “Enjoy ISD Calling At Discounted Rates For 28 Days. For Country-Wise Tariff Visit www.airtel.in,” reads the description of the pack.
Country-Wise International Calling Rates
According to the ISD pack call charges, under the prepaid pack benefits, calls to countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will be charged at Rs 1.99 per minute. Rates for New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China have been set at Rs 2.99 per minute.
Customers calling Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, and Bahrain will be charged Rs 3.99 per minute. Airtel has fixed tariffs for the Dominica Republic at Rs 5 per minute, and for Nigeria and Sri Lanka at Rs 6.50 per minute. Calls to Australia, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Bhutan will cost Rs 6.99 per minute.
Tariffs for Select Destinations
The operator also offers discounted tariffs for certain destinations, including the Philippines and select U.K numbers at Rs 8.50 per minute, Russia and the UAE at Rs 8.99 per minute, Qatar at Rs 9.50 per minute, St. Maarten at Rs 10.99 per minute, Iraq at Rs 12.50 per minute, Afghanistan and Oman at Rs 13.99 per minute, and the Maldives at Rs 46 per minute.
For some reason, telecom operators do not prominently highlight ISD packs, and consumers may also be increasingly inclined toward overseas calling through OTT platforms. However, private operators such as Airtel and Vodafone Ideaoffer ISD packs priced at Rs 18 with similar benefits, while Jio offers a pack with discounted tariffs and monetary benefits under a different plan structure.
If you are an Airtel user looking to call your loved ones in the USA, Canada, or the U.K. at discounted tariffs via mobile services, the Airtel Rs 18 ISD pack is one of the options available for users in India.
Airtel Rs 18 ISD Pack
Pack Type: ISD Calling Pack Core Benefits: Discounted ISD calling rates for select countries (around 28) Validity: 28 days Service Validity: Not included Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 0.64 per day
Key ISD Rates
USA, Canada, UK: Rs 1.99/min
New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, China: Rs 2.99/min
Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, Bahrain: Rs 3.99/min