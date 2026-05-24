Airtel Rs 355 vs Rs 379 Plan: One Offers 5G, One Convenience

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans which are priced very close to each other. These plans cost Rs 355 and Rs 379. The Rs 379 plan offers 5G data, while the Rs 355 plan offers convenience of using lump-sum 4G data. If you are someone who wants to use a lot of data, then the Rs 379 plan is better. Airtel’s 4G and 5G network is almost everywhere now. If you are under 5G network, then too you can get lumpsum high-speed data usage. However, if you are under the 4G network, then you will have to go with the Rs 355 plan if you want to use data lumpsum. Let’s take a look at the benefits of these plans in detail below.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel offers two closely priced prepaid plans at Rs 355 and Rs 379 targeting different kinds of users.

The Rs 355 plan is focused on lump-sum 4G data usage with 25GB total data and 30 days validity.

The Rs 379 plan offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited 5G data access in Airtel 5G coverage areas.

Airtel bundles additional benefits like Google One cloud storage and Apple Music subscription with the Rs 379 prepaid plan.

Airtel continues expanding both its 4G and 5G network coverage across rural and northeast India.

Bharti Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 355 prepaid plan comes with 25GB of 4G data. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 30 days. Users also get a talktime of Rs 5. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 11.83. The Rs 379 plan is not much more expensive than this, as its service validity is also close to this.

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