TCS and Anthropic Partner to Bring Claude AI to Telecom, Banking and Healthcare

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Anthropic have announced a global strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises scale artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across industries including telecom, financial services, healthcare, aviation, public services, life sciences, and medtech.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights TCS and Anthropic have announced a global partnership to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

TCS will equip 50,000 associates with Claude AI through enterprise-wide licensing.

The partnership targets telecom, banking, healthcare, aviation and other regulated industries.

TCS will establish a dedicated business unit focused on Claude-powered AI solutions.

TCS iON will offer learning and certification programs focused on Claude AI models.

Also Read: Employment: TCS Makes 25,000 Campus Offers; On Track to Hire Around 40,000 Freshers Annually: Report

Under the partnership, TCS will become a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network and establish a dedicated business unit focused on delivering customer solutions, industry offerings, and AI expertise built around the Claude family of models. TCS will also gain early access to Claude models as part of the collaboration.

According to the companies, the partnership is designed to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and scale deployments in production environments. This is particularly relevant for highly regulated industries where requirements around accuracy, auditability, governance, and oversight are often more stringent.

TCS said it will combine its governance, controls, implementation expertise, and large-scale transformation capabilities with Anthropic’s Claude models to support enterprise AI adoption. As a Global Premier Partner, TCS will bring Claude to organizations looking for AI solutions with a focus on accuracy, resilience, governance, and enterprise integration.

A key part of the partnership involves internal deployment at TCS. The company will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales functions with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. TCS said the deployment will allow it to gain first-hand experience in transforming its own operations while applying those learnings to customer engagements.

TCS and Anthropic to Jointly Target Multiple Industries

The two companies will also jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across multiple industries. These include telecom, financial services, public services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, and medtech. The partnership will focus on domain-specific workflows, modernization initiatives, and customer experience transformation, supported by TCS’ consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities.

Beyond enterprise services, the collaboration extends to several TCS businesses, platforms, and solutions.

In the United Kingdom, Diligenta, TCS’ FCA-regulated life and pensions business serving more than 22 million life and pensions customers, will use Claude to improve customer experience through agentic process transformation at scale.

TCS said its BFSI Products and Platforms teams will also leverage Claude Code to improve productivity in software engineering and IT operations. In addition, the company plans to contribute domain-led engineering expertise to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins, including capabilities such as claims adjudication and lending advisory.

Workforce Development Through TCS iON

The partnership also includes a workforce development component through TCS iON. The platform conducts more than 75 million assessments annually across over 1,500 cities in India. TCS iON will offer learning and certification programs focused on Claude models, aimed at helping build an AI-ready workforce and expanding access to AI skills.

Also Read: BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call Drops, Connectivity Issues: Report

Commenting on the announcement, K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS, said enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. He added that the partnership would help enterprises move faster from experimentation to production, particularly in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are important.

Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, said the partnership strengthens Anthropic’s commitment to India, which he described as the company’s second-largest market. He added that TCS will help bring Claude to enterprises and professionals across India and global markets.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said the partnership reflects a shared belief that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide, while also helping equip India’s youth with skills needed for the AI era.