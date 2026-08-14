Moto G Max Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has just launched a new exciting G series phone in India namely G Max. The Moto G Max amps up the capabilities users get with a general G series phone. This also takes the price up, but then makes the phone also more powerful. There is a large battery with support for fast-charging. The chipset is a little faster that what you would expect with a G series phone. There is a large flagship size display on the phone. It will be sold through Flipkart in the country. The complete pricing and specification details are now out.

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Moto G Max Price in India

Moto G Max has launched in India in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 27,999. The decision to not go for a 256GB variant must have been to not compete with higher priced phones as memory costs have gone up. It is available in three colour options – Pantone Malaga, Pantone Alaskan Blue, and Pantone Stargazer. People who make the purchase using an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank credit card can get a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount. The phone will go on sale from August 20, 2026, at 12 PM.

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Moto G Max Specifications in India

Moto G Max has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch-sampling rate. There is up to 1050nits of peak brightness supported by the phone. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has Motorola RAM boost feature, which allows virtual RAM expansion of up to 24GB using the phone’s storage as virtual RAM.