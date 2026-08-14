Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery Details Confirmed

Boltt, a consumer tech maker, is going to launch two new phones for the Indian market. These are the Boltt Ace 5G aand Evo 4G. The company has been teasing these products for long and now has revealed the battery and charging details. A few days back, Boltt confirmed some details around camera specifications of the devices. The Ace will be a 5G phone and Evo will be a 4G phone. Let us take a look at the battery and charging details confirmed by the brand.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo 4G Battery and Charging Details

Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G, both will pack a 6000mAh battery. Further, they will support 18W fast-charging, and the charging brick for both the phones will be bundled inside the box. Boltt has made the landing pages of these devices live on Flipkart. There will be a Type-C charging port on the bottom of both the phones.

Boltt said that batteries of both the phones are engineered to retain over 80% of their battery health, even after 500+ charge cycles. There are also battery protection mechanisms at play, which protect the battery from things such as overcharging, short circuits, voltage fluctuations and temperature variations for wherever people may plug their charger.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Boltt Ace 5G is confirmed to feature a 64MP AI camera at the rear. For selfies, there will be an 8MP real-tone sensor at the front. The Boltt Evo 4G is confirmed to feature a 50MP sensor at the rear as the main sensor, meanwhile the front will house an 8MP real-tone sensor for selfies. More details about the phones are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Boltt will launch both of them together on August 25, 2026. The launch will uncover the price and other details about the devices, so stay tuned to TelecomTalk until then.