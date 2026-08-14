Google announces a shift in its AI strategy, focusing on Gemini and improving its efficiency across complex systems. This announcement was made as Google celebrated reaching a 1-billion-user base for Gemini.

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Key Highlights Google announces reshuffling of its entire AI leadership team.

The team reshuffling was announced as the AI race intensifies with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Google announces an all-new AI leadership reshuffle after announcing a 1-billion-user base for Gemini.

Google Reshuffles AI Leadership as Gemini Race Intensifies

Google is changing the leaders of its artificial intelligence team to focus on Gemini and stay ahead of other AI companies.

The company aims to make its artificial intelligence work better and faster. It wants its teams to collaborate more smoothly.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is now chairman and chief scientist, while Koray Kavukcuoglu manages day-to-day operations.

This is an important time for Google. The company competes with OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI firms.

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Google has placed Gemini at the center of its intelligence plan. The Gemini app is used by over 1 billion people monthly, making it one of Google’s fastest-growing products.

Google wants its artificial intelligence work to be focused and strong.

Gemini is no longer just a chatbot. Google uses Gemini across many products and services, including Search and Android.

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Some of Google’s AI researchers have left the company. This means Google must make changes to stay ahead.