OpenAI Retires ChatGPT Atlas to Focus on ChatGPT and Codex

OpenAI has announced that it will retire ChatGPT Atlas, its experimental AI-powered browser, on August 9, 2026, and will shift toward building agentic browsing capabilities directly into ChatGPT and Codex. The company developed ChatGPT Atlas less than a year ago as an alternative to standard web browsers, combining traditional browsing functionality with the power of ChatGPT.

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Key Highlights Sam Altman’s OpenAI announces it will retire its experimental AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas.

OpenAI will focus on building more browsing capabilities rather than a fully AI-built browser.

OpenAI is also shifting its focus to improving its LLM model to perform a wider range of requests than before.

OpenAI Retires Atlas as AI Browsing Evolves

Atlas aimed to let users go beyond standard search by enabling them to experience websites with the “extra help” of ChatGPT, including summarising information and answering questions about what they read. The tool also had “agents” that allowed it to perform certain actions within webpages as if a person was doing it.

Why is OpenAI Retiring Atlas?

While OpenAI is retiring Atlas, that does not mean that the company is giving up on its vision for an AI-powered browsing experience. Rather, the company decided to consolidate its efforts on further developing ChatGPT and Codex, which will include the functionality that was previously only available in Atlas.

Users of Atlas should take care to save any important information stored in the service before it is shut down, including bookmarks, information on open tabs, or history.

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The move is seen by many as a sign that the company was trying to move beyond stand-alone AI assistants and towards developing true digital agents.