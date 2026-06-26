New AI Models are Making Governments Nervous

The new AI (artificial intelligence) models coming to the market are making governments nervous. Just take Anthropic first, and then OpenAI as a second example. For the unaware, the US (United States) government asked Anthropic to actually pull back the Fable 5 model globally. What’s more is that Anthropic had cut down the capabilities of Mythos 5 and put in more restrictions and then offer it as Fable 5 globally. Yet, the US government did not allow this to happen. This just showcases how powerful AI models are getting, and just how, AI is not just about business and distribution anymore. It has literally become about national security.

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Now let’s take a look at what’s happening with OpenAI. The company will likely not release its latest AI model – GPT 5.6 in the same way it has released AI models before. Instead, the company will only offer it to a select group of partners because the US government directed it to, said a report from The Information.

The Trump administration will be literally granting permission to OpenAI on a case by case basis to whom the company can distribute its latest AI model. So the GPT 5.6 will have a limited release. The report said that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI believes that if the limited release goes well, they will be able to share it with the public.

Anthropic and OpenAI are arguably the two largest AI companies in the world. The government’s involvement on the AI models marks a significant shift in Trump Administration’s approach of being hands-off from the AI sector. This will likely be done by other countries as well. AI can be used for warfare, strategies, and more. At present, the best AI model from Anthropic which is available for the market globally is Claude Opus 4.8. This model can also be accessed by people who have purchased a subscription to the platform.