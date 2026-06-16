House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Release on Jiohotstar

After waiting for so long, House of the Dragon Season 3 finally gets an OTT release date globally. The series revolves around the prequel to Game of Thrones, taking place 200 years before.

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Key Highlights After almost two years of waiting, House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally here!

JioHotstar announces the release date on June 21, 2026.

The new season will continue from where it left off in the previous season, with eight new episodes expected to air.

Here is all you need to know about House of the Dragon season 3 release in India.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Release in India – Where to watch?

JioHotstar has announced the OTT release for House of the Dragon Season 3.

The new chapter revolving around the rise and fall of Targaryen is set to make its way to the screen on June 21st, 2026.

Viewers outside India can enjoy watching the third new installment of the series on HBO Max.

Talking about the series, the third installment is set to feature the same cast from the previous two installments, including Emma Darcy, who will play as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith playing Daemon Targaryen, and finally, we will see Olivia Cooke play as Alicent Hightower.

Taking a glimpse into the plot, the House of the Dragon series revolves around the Targaryen who declares his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as the successor.

However, things started to turn around after Targaryen’s death resulted in a dispute between her and her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen. The heat of the dispute got so high that it ended up in a war between the two groups.