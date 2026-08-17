Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to Cancel Ultra Launches for India

Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo have launched multiple phones in India in 2026. They are also expected to launch flagship devices later in the year. However, the reports point towards the cancellation of Ultra models this year. We are talking about the Xiaomi 18 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra, and the OPPO Find X10 Ultra. These devices will reportedly launch only in China, if they do. They will not be making it to the global markets. Due to the increased cost of memory and components, the brands will not be able to launch these phones at a feasible cost. For example, just take a look at what Google did with the Pixel 10 series.

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Google Pixel 10 series launched with minimal design and hardware upgrades. This is likely due to the increased cost of the components. The idea behind launching more affordable phones in India is because the market is very price sensitive. In fact, brands such as iQOO and OnePlus are reportedly going to cancel their flagship phone launches for 2026. OnePlus has introduced a more affordable OnePlus N series line for the Indian market. The brand does not want to put more money in market the flagships and compete for razor thin margins.

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Xiaomi and Other Brands are Planning to Cancel Global Ultra Models

On a social media post on X, a tech tipster Kartikey Singh has claimed that Xiaomi is cancelling the launch of Xiaomi 18 Ultra in India. Xiaomi could limit its flagships to the launch of Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The same will be done by OPPO and Vivo. The Vivo X300 Ultra and OPPO Find X9 Ultra came to India and the global markets. But their successors, the X500 Ultra and OPPO Find X10 Ultra could only be limited to China. This could be a major disappointment for the tech enthusiasts in India and other global markets. However, for brands, it would be a strategic move to ensure that they are selling phones at healthy margins to be able to make a return on their investment.