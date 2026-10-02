Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra With Exynos 2700, Price Revealed

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy S27 models in February 2027. Ahead of the launch, new insider information suggests the Korean-based giant has already started testing the Galaxy S27’s top variant, the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G, powered by Samsung’s next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset. The 2700 chipset is set to launch in December 2026. This suggests Samsung is returning to its strategy of using Qualcomm chipsets in some markets while keeping costs low to compete with Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra set to launch in February 2027.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra spotted testing on the upcoming Exynos 2700 flagship 2nm-based chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra new leaks emerge online hinting at a $100 price hike to $1399.

We’ll also see Samsung’s Exynos 2700 chipset, which is speculated to receive a major upgrade this year to compete more strongly with Apple’s A20 Pro chipset, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro, and Google’s Tensor G6 from the Pixel 11 lineup.

Apart from the Exynos 2700 chipset on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, price details leaked by prominent tipster Anthony suggest the new S27 Ultra will see a slight $100 price hike over the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s launch price of $1299 in the USA. Here is what we know so far:

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Price Leaked Alongside Exynos 2700 Chip Details