Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaks: Top 4 Major Upgrades Revealed

Samsung’s next flagship lineup for 2027—the Galaxy S27 models, including the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra—are approaching launch. The new Galaxy S27 models are currently in pre-production. During this phase, insiders hint at their features. Reports suggest the Galaxy S27 models will get RAM and storage upgrades with higher speeds.

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Key Highlights

  • New leaks about Samsung Galaxy S27 models emerge online, hinting at 4 major upgrades for 2027.
  • The four major upgrades include storage and camera, primarily for the S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
  • Samsung will replace its Edge series and bring back Pro models, adding the Galaxy S27 Pro to the Galaxy S lineup for 2027.

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In contrast, lower models, including the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27, will have lower-speed storage variants. Leaks also suggest Samsung flagships will get bigger batteries this year, along with faster charging speeds. Additionally, S27 flagships will get a major display upgrade with the new M16 OLED display and the next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset.

Let’s look at the leaks on the Galaxy S27 models’ specifications and features.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Models To Get These 4 Major Upgrades for 2027

Samsung Galaxy S27modeos will be getting a new Galaxy S27 Pro phone, replacing its slimmer Edge series model completely. Now, the Galaxy S27 Pro will be among the top-end models alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Galaxy S27 standard and Plus variants will be lower-tier models.

1. RAM And Storage Upgrades