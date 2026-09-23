Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaks: Top 4 Major Upgrades Revealed
Samsung Galaxy S27 models' key specifications leaked online before launch, hinting at four major upgrades in RAM and storage, battery, processor, and display. A new Galaxy S27 Pro will replace the existing Edge series. Here is what we know:
Samsung’s next flagship lineup for 2027—the Galaxy S27 models, including the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra—are approaching launch. The new Galaxy S27 models are currently in pre-production. During this phase, insiders hint at their features. Reports suggest the Galaxy S27 models will get RAM and storage upgrades with higher speeds.
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Key Highlights
New leaks about Samsung Galaxy S27 models emerge online, hinting at 4 major upgrades for 2027.
The four major upgrades include storage and camera, primarily for the S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung will replace its Edge series and bring back Pro models, adding the Galaxy S27 Pro to the Galaxy S lineup for 2027.
In contrast, lower models, including the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27, will have lower-speed storage variants. Leaks also suggest Samsung flagships will get bigger batteries this year, along with faster charging speeds. Additionally, S27 flagships will get a major display upgrade with the new M16 OLED display and the next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset.
Let’s look at the leaks on the Galaxy S27 models’ specifications and features.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Models To Get These 4 Major Upgrades for 2027
Samsung Galaxy S27modeos will be getting a new Galaxy S27 Pro phone, replacing its slimmer Edge series model completely. Now, the Galaxy S27 Pro will be among the top-end models alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Galaxy S27 standard and Plus variants will be lower-tier models.
1. RAM And Storage Upgrades
Leaks suggest the top-end Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G will get the latest LPDDR6 RAM, paired with UFS 5.1 storage. At the same time, the Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27+ will retain the same LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with UFS 4.1 storage.
Alongside the storage and RAM upgrades, Samsung has also addressed users’ concerns about keeping the same battery capacity over many years, with a recent certification revealing that the Galaxy S27 Pro will get a slightly bigger 5,200mAh battery, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s battery capacity will be upgraded to 5,700mAh, with both supporting 60W wired charging.
One display update: Samsung’s Galaxy S models are getting an upgrade after a long wait. Reports suggest the Galaxy S27 flagships across all four models will get the latest M16 OLED panels, which support COE (Colour-Filter On-Encapsulation) and promise better colour output.
The new OLED panels are also comparatively more battery-efficient, with support for LTPO refresh rates. The Privacy Display feature is also speculated to be added across all Galaxy S27 models, competing with Xiaomi’s 18 flagships, which use a TCL panel with a Privacy feature.
Alongside the RAM, battery, and display, another leak suggests the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 models will use the next Exynos 2700 chipset.
It is speculated to be a 2nm-based chipset, and Exynos 2700-powered Galaxy S27 phones will be limited to a few markets, including India. In markets like the U.S.A., the Galaxy S27 models will use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 for Galaxy processor.
Here are some of the major upgrades coming to the Galaxy S27 models next year.
The new Galaxy S27 models will set a new standard for smartphone power, with upgraded RAM, storage, and a new d processor. Are you excited for the next Galaxy S27 flagship launch?
Image Credits: Anthony
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FAQs
When will the Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in 2027, although Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date.
Which Galaxy S27 models are expected?
Leaks suggest the lineup could include the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Is Samsung launching a Galaxy S27 Pro?
Reports suggest Samsung could introduce a new Galaxy S27 Pro model, potentially replacing the slimmer Edge-series model.
What RAM will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra use?
Leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature the newer LPDDR6 RAM.
Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 models use the Exynos 2700 in India?
Current reports suggest Exynos 2700-powered Galaxy S27 models could be sold in India, although Samsung has not confirmed the market-specific chipset strategy.