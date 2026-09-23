Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaks: Top 4 Major Upgrades Revealed

Samsung’s next flagship lineup for 2027—the Galaxy S27 models, including the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra—are approaching launch. The new Galaxy S27 models are currently in pre-production. During this phase, insiders hint at their features. Reports suggest the Galaxy S27 models will get RAM and storage upgrades with higher speeds.

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Key Highlights New leaks about Samsung Galaxy S27 models emerge online, hinting at 4 major upgrades for 2027.

The four major upgrades include storage and camera, primarily for the S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung will replace its Edge series and bring back Pro models, adding the Galaxy S27 Pro to the Galaxy S lineup for 2027.

In contrast, lower models, including the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27, will have lower-speed storage variants. Leaks also suggest Samsung flagships will get bigger batteries this year, along with faster charging speeds. Additionally, S27 flagships will get a major display upgrade with the new M16 OLED display and the next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset.

Let’s look at the leaks on the Galaxy S27 models’ specifications and features.

Also Read: Apple, Samsung Second Hand Phone Market to Jump in India

Samsung Galaxy S27 Models To Get These 4 Major Upgrades for 2027

Samsung Galaxy S27modeos will be getting a new Galaxy S27 Pro phone, replacing its slimmer Edge series model completely. Now, the Galaxy S27 Pro will be among the top-end models alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Galaxy S27 standard and Plus variants will be lower-tier models.

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1. RAM And Storage Upgrades