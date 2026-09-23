Bharti Airtel Adds Apple iCloud+ Services to Rs 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom service providers, said it has enhanced its Rs 999 and above family postpaid plans by adding Apple’s iCloud+, which now also includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade. The offering provides customers with cloud storage, premium entertainment and gaming services under a single plan.

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Reference: Airtel Launches Priority Postpaid Service, Leveraging 5G Slicing Technology

Airtel Subscribers Get iCloud+ Storage and Secure Backups

The updated offering includes iCloud+, which, according to Airtel, enables millions of its postpaid customers to securely store, sync and access photos, files, passwords, contacts and other data across their Apple devices. It also provides secure backups, making it easier for customers to set up new devices while keeping their digital content accessible.

Subscribers will also get access to Apple TV’s original series and films, along with Apple Arcade, which offers a catalogue of games without advertisements or in-app purchases.

Airtel Rs 999 Family Plan Covers Three Members

According to Airtel, its Rs 999 family postpaid plan covers a family of three and offers unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection and entertainment subscriptions. “The plan now brings even more value to families, combining connectivity, entertainment, gaming and cloud storage in a single postpaid plan offering one more reason for customers to upgrade and get greater value from their postpaid plan,” Airtel said.

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“Airtel’s latest postpaid offering combines Apple’s newly expanded iCloud+ offerings, which offers secure storage and sharing of personal content, as well as access to Apple TV’s award-winning originals, and hundreds of incredibly fun games through Apple Arcade. The new offering is available for Airtel customers on family plans of Rs 999 and above,” Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing Tuesday, September 22, 2026.