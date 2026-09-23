Qualcomm Wows the World with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Qualcomm has recently announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processors. Some devices, including the OnePlus 16 have already been confirmed to feature the Snapdragon Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. The big thing about this processor is that it is the first in the world to feature a 5 GHz clocked CPU. The chips, both of them, have been built on the 2nm process. These new Qualcomm processors for smartphones are not just built for power and multi-tasking, but also for on-device AI (artificial intelligence) support. Some of the devices which have already been confirmed to feature the new Qualcomm chips are OnePlus 16, Motorola Signature 27, and iQOO 16.

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Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Processors

Qualcomm has shared that there are two prime cores in the CPU, which are clocked up to 5 GHz. Then there are six performance cores clocked at up to 4 GHz. These chips are the first to feature 5 GHz mark. What is the difference between the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processors? The difference is that the Extreme variant will come with faster AI (artificial intelligence) processing. There is also 50% more shared memory (flexcache) and more advanced gaming features on top.

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Both the chips also bring camera upgrades over the last generation. There is support for up to 8K recording at 60fps and ultra-smooth 4K recording at up to 240fps for the Extreme chip. The standard model tops out at 8K 30fps or 4K slow-motion at 120fps. Qualcomm said that both chips will come with an upgraded Hexagon NPU with a new Element Accelerator and support for context windows up to 32k. Qualcomm is calling this agentic AI support on the chips.