STL Networks Limited has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to expand its presence in the data-center connectivity market. The proposed entity will support the company’s plans to serve hyperscalers, data-center operators and enterprises as demand for AI and cloud infrastructure increases.

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Key Highlights STL Networks operates its digital infrastructure services business under the Invenia brand.

The subsidiary will create a dedicated platform for delivering data-center connectivity services.

The company aims to combine infrastructure development with network connectivity capabilities.

The announcement did not disclose the proposed investment, operational timeline or specific services.

Connectivity services will be subject to the subsidiary securing the applicable telecom licences.

The company, which operates its digital infrastructure services business under the Invenia brand, said the subsidiary will build and own digital infrastructure and obtain the relevant telecom licences required to deliver connectivity services to customers.

The development is intended to add a dedicated connectivity services platform alongside STL Networks’ existing infrastructure business. It will allow the company to participate more extensively across the data-center lifecycle, covering both the physical infrastructure and the networks connecting data-center campuses with cloud platforms, telecom networks and enterprise locations.

Dedicated Platform for Data Center Connectivity

Data centers require more than buildings, power and computing equipment. They also depend on high-capacity and resilient networks to transfer data between campuses, cloud environments, enterprises and end users.

This requirement is becoming increasingly important as AI workloads and hyperscale cloud deployments generate larger volumes of traffic and require reliable, low-latency connectivity.

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“Data-center customers are looking for partners who understand both the build and the network behind it,” said Chandrasekhara Rao Battula, Whole Time Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Invenia-STL Networks Limited.