Airtel Announces Apple iCloud+ for These Mobile Plan Users

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has announced that it will be offering free iCloud+ subscription to the users on select mobile plans. The iCloud+ subscription was recently enhanced by Apple with the addition of Apple TV and Apple Arcade. This will offer greater value and reasons to mobile users to stick with Airtel and even upgrade their plan. To break the news for you, this will not be for the prepaid users. It will be only for the postpaid users. That too, the postpaid users who are on either the Rs 999 or higher value plans will get the subscription for free. Apple TV is an OTT (over-the-top) platform from Apple which houses plenty of good drama TV shows and movies. Apple Arcade is a gaming platform from the company, using which people can download exclusive games to their devices.

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Here is what you need to know about this Airtel and Apple collaboration.

Airtel to Offer iCloud+ to People on Rs 999 Postpaid Plan or Higher

Airtel users who are on the Rs 999 or higher value postpaid plans will get iCloud+ for free. Customers who are on lower value postpaid plans can easily upgrade to the Rs 999 or higher plan by going to the Airtel Thanks app from their homes. It can also be done by visiting an Airtel store.

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The base iCloud+ plan comes at a cost of Rs 75 per month in India. This includes 50GB of cloud storage for the user, along with now free access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade. This updated and enhanced subscription is now live for the users. If you are a prepaid user from Airtel, there is no plan that will offer you this benefit. Of course, you can get the Apple Music subscription, but iCloud+ is only for the postpaid users, who also get Fastlane network access from Airtel.