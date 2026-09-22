Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech maker, has announced the launch date for the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 18 Pro. These two phones will be leading the charge for Xiaomi in the smartphone space in the coming year. The design of the devices have been revealed by the brand. There is also a big screen at the back of the phone. It can be customised to show several things.

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Since the launch date is so close, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series specifications have been revealed by the brand. Along with that, the company has confirmed that the devices will sport a hardware-level privacy display. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 18 Pro will launch on September 23, 2026. It will run HyperOS 3 with Android 17 out of the box. The hardware level privacy display is something Samsung has already showcased on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will use a new M11 luminescent panel. It is claimed to be 20% more efficient than the previous generation panel.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Display Brightness and More

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will sport a display which will offer a peak brightness of 4000nits and is claimed to be more efficient than 2k resolution panels. The bezels on the display will be just 0,99mm thin. Further, Xiaomi has confirmed that the devices will be available in Black, Galaxy Blue, and White colour options.