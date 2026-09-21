Breaking: Bharti Airtel Brings Bite-Sized Microdramas to Xstream Play App

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has expanded its digital entertainment offering with the introduction of Bites, a dedicated section for microdramas on its OTT aggregation platform, Airtel Xstream Play. The new offering brings short-form, binge-worthy stories to the platform, adding another format to its growing content library.

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Airtel Introduces Bites for Microdrama Content

This move comes after leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced microdrama content on their respective OTT platforms—through Tadka on JioHotstar and Microdramas on the Vi Movies & TV app, the latter through a partnership with the Bullet Microdrama App.

Reference 1: JioHotstar Launches TADKA to Tap Growing Demand for Short-Form Mobile Entertainment

Reference 2: Vodafone Idea Brings Microdramas to Vi Movies and TV Through Bullet App Partnership

Bites Currently Available on iOS

The Bites section is currently available to iOS users on the Airtel Xstream Play app. The feature is yet to be made available on Android, with a wider rollout expected through future updates. Airtel Xstream Play announced the feature with the message: “Introducing Bites. A brand new way to discover and watch Microdrama – Short stories. Binge-worthy entertainment.”

Airtel Bites Pass Starts at Rs 35

The Airtel Bites OTT Pass, positioned as a “Premium Pass,” is currently available under an introductory offer priced at Rs 35 for one month, discounted from its original price of Rs 499. The pass offers over 6,000 hours of content with an ad-free viewing experience, specifically designed for mobile-only usage. It includes content and streaming access from platforms such as FASTV and Vertigo TV (Micro Drama).