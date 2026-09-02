JioHotstar Goes Global, Launches in 3 Other Countries

JioHotstar, a Reliance owned OTT (over-the-top) platform is expanding to new markets globally after India. JioHotstar is already one of the largest OTT platforms in India. With a global expansion, to three new countries, it will boost the growth of JioHotstar and in turn the revenues of JioStar, owned by Reliance. This launch has happened right before Big Boss is going to start in six different languages. The three new countries JioHotstar is going into are Singapore, Canada, and the UK. All of these three countries have plenty of Indians.

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JioHotstar Announces New Originals

JioHotstar has announced new original shows and movies for the users across all the markets. First of all, there will be Big Boss, which will be available in six new languages. There are new originals and blockbusters which includes Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers, The Court and more alongside movie premieres through the year.

A new game show format is also being announced which is India Ka Top 1 Percent, which will be hosted by Anil Kapoor. Of course, there are plenty of JioHotstar owned TV shows such as Splitsvilla, MTV Hustle, Khatron ke Khiladi, Roadies, Koffee with Karan, and more. Then there are several big movie titles as well which include Jab We Met, 12th Fail, Dhurandhar, Chhichhore, and more.

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JioHotstar Price in UK, Canada, and Singapore

In the UK, JioHotstar will be available for GBP 19.99 for a quarter, and GBP 69.99 for an annual pass. In Canada, the subscription price of a quarter will be CAD 19.99 and for a year will be CAD 49.99. In Singapore, a quarterly subscription will cost SGD 29.98 and SGD 69.98 for a year.