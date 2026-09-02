Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S26 5G: Which to Buy?

Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy FE smartphone, the Galaxy S26 FE 5G, aligning with its best-selling Galaxy S flagship series, the Galaxy S26. This includes the standard Galaxy S26 5G, Galaxy S26 Plus 5G, and the power-packed Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. The FE variant, also called the Fan Edition, offers the same specifications and features as the flagship Galaxy S series at a lower price, bringing flagship specs to a more affordable price point. The recently launched Galaxy S26 FE 5G also receives some spec upgrades over the previously launched Galaxy S25 FE 5G. Compared to the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 FE draws a clear distinction. The S26 FE has an Exynos 2600 chipset with a bigger 6.7-inch display, while the S26 has a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor but a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display.

These minor differences leave you unsure whether to upgrade to the new Galaxy S26 FE or stick with the standard Galaxy S26.

Here is a detailed comparison between the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G and the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 5G to help you decide which phone is worth upgrading to if you are looking for a new Samsung flagship.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S26 5G – Ultimate Comparison

Samsung launched its new S series FE phone, the Galaxy S26 FE, on August 27, 2026. In India, the phone is set to go on sale starting September 18, 2026, while the Galaxy S26 5G was launched alongside the other S26 flagships back in February 2026.

Here is a detailed comparison of the Galaxy S26 FE and the Galaxy S26 across design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and price to help you decide which one is worth upgrading to.

Design

Both the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S26 5G come with a flat AMOLED display, an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

The phone has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, allowing it to be immersed in water to a depth of 1.5 m for 30 minutes.

5 The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple-camera setup aligned in a pill-shaped module, with the flash outside the module. Its design is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S26 variants, and the front has a single punch-hole selfie shooter.

The S26 FE is available in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G features an Armor Aluminum 2 chassis, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back, and a flat display. The Galaxy S26 features a slightly larger camera with triple vertically oriented sensors on the rear, an external flash, and a centered punch-hole camera.

The Galaxy S26 is available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold colour options.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G vs Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Comparison

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE features a larger 6.7-inch flat 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080 x 2340) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1900 nits. It also has HDR10+ certification, making it great for binge-watching.

The Samsung Galaxy S26, one of the “Compact Galaxy phones” available in 2026, has a 6.3-inch flat 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. This provides a brighter display and an improved viewing experience.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G includes an Exynos chipset for the Indian variant, featuring the new Exynos 2500, a 3nm chipset launched in June 2025.

The chipset has 1 Cortex-X925 core at 3300 MHz, 2 Cortex-A725 cores at 2740 MHz, 5 Cortex-A725 cores at 2360 MHz, and 2 Cortex-A520 cores at 1800 MHz.

The S26 FE delivers good flagship performance out of the box. The Exynos 2500 scores around 2,289,696 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 2,285 points for single-core and 7,874 points for multi-core performance.

The GPU scored 18,873 points. Powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G packs an Exynos chipset under the hood, specifically the new Exynos 2600. The new Exynos 2600 is built on a 2nm GAA process, which was first launched back in December 2025.

The Exynos 2600 has 1 C1-Ultra core at 3800 MHz, 3 C1-Pro cores at 3250 MHz, and 6 C1-Pro cores at 2750 MHz. On paper, it offers solid flagship performance.

AnTuTu 11 scores it at 3,161,126 points. Geekbench 6 reports 3,235 points for single-core, 10,904 for multi-core, and around 27,019 for GPU performance.

On paper, the chipset offers solid specs under the hood.

Alongside the Exynos 2600 chipset, the Galaxy S26 5G comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

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Camera

Both smartphones have a triple-camera setup on the rear and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G rear features a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 1/1.57 image sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP 75mm telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, you get a 12MP main selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G also has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens, paired with a slightly smaller 1/1.56-inch image sensor. It includes a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and an 8MP 67mm telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, you will get a 12MP main selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Battery

On the battery front, both smartphones feature a lithium-ion battery. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G comes with a larger 4,900mAh lithium-ion battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging, which is also Qi2-compatible.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G also gets a 4,300mAh lithium-ion battery, with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging with Qi2 compatibility.

Software

On the software side, both come with the latest software. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE runs One UI 9 based on Android 17, and Samsung promises 7 years of OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G launched with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. It will get the latest update this year. Samsung also promises 7 years of OS updates for the S26 FE.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Prices Hiked in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S26 5G – Price Comparison

Samsung India has not yet confirmed the price of the Galaxy S26 FE in India. However, Samsung has issued a “Register Form” for the Galaxy S26 FE, which will go on sale from September 18, 2026.

Compared to the global price, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at $699.99. It is expected to start at Rs 64,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs $799.99, which is approximately Rs 69,999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is already available in two variants: the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 79,999, while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 99,999.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Take Design Inspiration from iPhone 17 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S26 5G: Which to Buy?

Although Samsung has not yet confirmed the Indian price for the Galaxy S26 FE, we see that it comes with a bigger display and a slightly larger battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 5G has a better chipset built on the 2nm process, offering solid specs with 1 million more points than the Exynos 2500.

There is not much difference in the camera. If you want a phone with a larger display and battery life, the Galaxy S26 FE should be the right choice. The Galaxy S26 5G is a good option for those who need a compact flagship with an improved chipset. Despite its smaller battery, the Galaxy S26 5G offers solid screen-on time out of the box.

Image Credits: SamMobiles, hihihi18, Bradley, TonyTech, Tomsguide.

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