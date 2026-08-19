Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Surface Online

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G. This new phone from Samsung will sit on the Galaxy S26 5G series as the most afforadble phone in the list. The renders of the Galaxy S26 FE 5G are now making rounds online. It can be seen in two colours – green and black. The FE in the name stands for ‘Fan Edition’ and it launches every year now for every flagship S series that Samsung announces. Let us take a look at what is know about this device.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Desgin Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G renders were leaked online by tipster Roland Quandt. These renders are not officially shared by Samsung, so the reality could be different that what you have seen above. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G will have three cameras as per the leaked renders. It will have super thin bezels for the display, with only the bottom bezel being slightly thicker.

From the leaked render, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G definitely looks like a premium phone. It will be the successor to the Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The device is expected to launch in September 2026. Note that while the talks about Galaxy S26 FE 5G are going on online, Samsung has not officially teased the device.

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Regardless, the rumours online are that the Galaxy S26 FE 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits of peak brightness support. The phone will be likely powered by Exynos 2500 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It would pack a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. According to the leaks, the expected price of the Galaxy S26 FE 5G would be roughly Rs 80,000 – Rs 90,000. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.