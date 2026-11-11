Starlink Mini 2 Announced: Pre-orders Have Opened for $999

Starlink Mini 2 has been announced by SpaceX. There has been a significant hardware overhaul. This time, there is a swappable battery. The connectivity experience has been improved for the users, as now it will be able to support much faster connectivity. There were some limitations with the first generation, which this new one aims to solve.

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The Mini 2 retains the compact design of the dish. It has become independent from external power sources. The Starlink Mini 2 now has a 71Wh battery which provides up to 4.5 hours of operation on a single charge. There is now also an option for the users to change the batteries when the old one is depleted without tools.

The pre-orders for the Mini 2 have pre-opened at $999 for the US customers, plus applicable taxes. Note that this is not open for everyone at the moment. You can only get it in an invitation manner.

The Biggest Upgrade: Mini 2

Starlink Mini 2 has a swappable battery, which is the biggest upgrade over the Starlink Mini. Previously, the Starlink Mini required an external source to operate the satellite terminal. But this one can operate independently with a battery. With a battery edition, you don’t need to carry additional equipments for remote work, camping trips, or extended journeys.

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The Starlink Mini 2 has up to 4.5 hours of connectivity on a single charge with a quick swap battery. You can also plug it in with a USB Type-C. The battery features LED indicators and its own USB Type-C charging port. The Starink Mini 2 also supports Wi-Fi 6 support. There is IP67 rating as well.