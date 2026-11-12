Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Make S27 Pro Less Appealing

Samsung is going full throttle to prepare for its next flagship launch, the Galaxy S27 series, with four models including the standard Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+ 5G, the new Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. Samsung has also listed the phone on the BIS certification site, which almost confirms four new models. This year, Samsung is skipping its long-forgotten Galaxy Edge.

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Key Highlights Samsung is preparing to add the new Galaxy S27 Pro phone to its Galaxy S27 series lineup for 2026.

The new Galaxy S27 Pro is positioned between the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G and the standard Galaxy S27+ 5G.

The smaller gap in specifications and features between the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra could convince fans to upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung is bringing major changes to the Galaxy S27 lineup, especially in the new top-end models drawing attention. The Korean giant is preparing two top-end flagship phones, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. They are set to have the same spec sheet, with a few changes to the battery and Stylus support.

Based on leaked specifications and details, Samsung seems to be positioning the Galaxy S27 Pro to convince fans to upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Here is what we know so far:’

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Listed on BIS

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro – What’s the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy S27 series will get a major upgrade for its top-end flagship models.