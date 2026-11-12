Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Make S27 Pro Less Appealing
Samsung is preparing a major upgrade with the Galaxy S27 series, which will include four new models: the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, a new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S27 Pro will give fans a more convincing reason to upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra instead.
Samsung is going full throttle to prepare for its next flagship launch, the Galaxy S27 series, with four models including the standard Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27+ 5G, the new Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. Samsung has also listed the phone on the BIS certification site, which almost confirms four new models. This year, Samsung is skipping its long-forgotten Galaxy Edge.
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Key Highlights
Samsung is preparing to add the new Galaxy S27 Pro phone to its Galaxy S27 series lineup for 2026.
The new Galaxy S27 Pro is positioned between the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G and the standard Galaxy S27+ 5G.
The smaller gap in specifications and features between the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra could convince fans to upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung is bringing major changes to the Galaxy S27 lineup, especially in the new top-end models drawing attention. The Korean giant is preparing two top-end flagship phones, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. They are set to have the same spec sheet, with a few changes to the battery and Stylus support.
Based on leaked specifications and details, Samsung seems to be positioning the Galaxy S27 Pro to convince fans to upgrade to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Here is what we know so far:’
On the camera front, both the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G are expected to share the same upgrade.
Here, we will see a 200MP main OIS camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP 3X telephoto sensor with OIS support, and a 12MP selfie shooter. Samsung is also reportedly using Sony’s IMX sensor for the Galaxy S27 series, replacing Samsung’s ISOCELL camera sensor.
Battery and S-Pen Support
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro will have different battery capacities. The Galaxy S27 Pro will support a 5200mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G will have a slightly bigger 5700mAh battery with the same 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. It will also support the S-Pen.
These are the specifications and features of the Galaxy S2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With Under-Display Camera 7 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Gives Fans a Reason to Skip Galaxy S27 Pro
Samsung is playing it safe by placing the Galaxy S27 Pro between the Galaxy S27 standard models and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
This could be to justify the price gap between the standard and Ultra phones. However, the price gap between the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra is very small, which may convince fans to pay more and get the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra instead.
Fans looking for the standard Galaxy S27+ may be convinced to upgrade to the new Pro, with a better camera, a new design, and a bigger battery.
If the leaks hold, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is speculated to be priced around $1499, while the Galaxy S27 Pro is speculated to be priced at $1399, leaving a $100 gap.
For an extra $100, the Galaxy S27 Ultra offers a larger display, a larger battery, and S Pen support, making it a more compelling reason to upgrade.
For the Galaxy S27+, the expected price is speculated to be around $1,199. Fans can consider whether to spend $200 more on the Galaxy S27 Pro.
Samsung might widen the price gap to protect Galaxy S27+ sales. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S27 model focuses on users looking for a solid compact phone.
This information is not yet officially confirmed by Samsung. We will have to wait for Samsung to confirm.
Image Credits: Saurav, Anthony
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FAQs
What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to have a larger 6.9-inch display, a 5,700mAh battery, and S Pen support. The Galaxy S27 Pro could have a 6.6-inch display and a 5,200mAh battery without S Pen support.
Do the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra have the same processor?
Yes, according to leaks, both phones are expected to offer the same chipset options: the Exynos 2700 in select markets and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in others.
What is the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to start at $1,499, while the Galaxy S27 Pro could start at $1,399.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra support the S Pen?
Yes, current leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra will retain S Pen support, while the Galaxy S27 Pro may not.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra worth buying over the Galaxy S27 Pro?
Based on leaked specifications, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be a better choice for buyers willing to spend an extra $100. It is expected to offer a larger display, a bigger battery and S Pen support.