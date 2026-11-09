Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get New Pro Model and Better Displays

As we near the end of 2026, new rumours are emerging about Samsung’s next flagship, the much-anticipated Galaxy S27 series, with reports that Samsung has been working on something impressive for its 2027 Galaxy S27 models.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 series rumours and leaks hit with new insider details.

Reports suggest Samsung will bring four new models, including the base Galaxy S27 5G, Galaxy S27 Plus 5G, the top-end Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

Samsung is also expected to upgrade the processor and display.

One major rumour is a new Pro model, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, with top-of-the-line specs and major display upgrades. It will also feature the Exynos vs. Snapdragon processor combination that powers the next-generation Galaxy S27 models.

The phone was also listed on the Indian BIS certification list, hinting at a launch in India. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get a New Design With Exynos 2700

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Bring a New Pro Model – New Leaks Emerge

New leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series suggest Samsung will offer four models. The base models include the Galaxy S27 5G and Galaxy S27+ 5G, while the top-end models will include the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro 5G phone? According to leaks, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will have pretty good hardware specs.

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Under the hood, we expect the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G to use the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in specific countries like Europe and the U.S.A.