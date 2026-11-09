Samsung Galaxy S27 to Get New Pro Model and Better Displays
Samsung is preparing a major upgrade for the next flagship, the Galaxy S27 series. Leaks suggest an all-new Galaxy S27 Pro 5G with an improved privacy display and new Qualcomm and Samsung processors. Here is what we know:
As we near the end of 2026, new rumours are emerging about Samsung’s next flagship, the much-anticipated Galaxy S27 series, with reports that Samsung has been working on something impressive for its 2027 Galaxy S27 models.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 series rumours and leaks hit with new insider details.
Reports suggest Samsung will bring four new models, including the base Galaxy S27 5G, Galaxy S27 Plus 5G, the top-end Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
Samsung is also expected to upgrade the processor and display.
One major rumour is a new Pro model, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G, with top-of-the-line specs and major display upgrades. It will also feature the Exynos vs. Snapdragon processor combination that powers the next-generation Galaxy S27 models.
The phone was also listed on the Indian BIS certification list, hinting at a launch in India. Here is all we know so far:
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Bring a New Pro Model – New Leaks Emerge
New leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series suggest Samsung will offer four models. The base models include the Galaxy S27 5G and Galaxy S27+ 5G, while the top-end models will include the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro 5G phone? According to leaks, the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G will have pretty good hardware specs.
Under the hood, we expect the Galaxy S27 Pro 5G to use the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in specific countries like Europe and the U.S.A.
In price-sensitive markets like India, Samsung might use its in-house Exynos 2700 chipset, which has surpassed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in benchmarks.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra: Expected Display Upgrades
Compared to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Pro will skip stylus support and have a slightly smaller display. It will also feature an improved Privacy Display compared to last year’s model, offering a brighter out-of-the-box display.
However, even this year, the standard Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27+ will not get Privacy Display support.
The new Privacy Display will also be more power-efficient, helping improve battery life on the Galaxy S27 flagships.
While Samsung isn’t making room for a bigger battery, we expect a slight improvement from this new display and the new processor built on the 2nm process.
Here are some major upgrades expected in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series. About the launch, leaks suggest Samsung has already started mass production of its Exynos 2700 flagship chipset, which will power the Galaxy S27 phones.
The flagship phone is also listed on BIS, hinting that a launch date will be confirmed by December 2026.