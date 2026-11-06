Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Listed on BIS

Samsung Galaxy S27 series will be the next flagship phone series from the company. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to come with four models including Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Ultra, and Galaxy S27 Pro. The Pro would be the new entrant. This is not something we have seen with the previous Galaxy models. The Pro is interesting, because it would sit abot thew S27+, most likely, but under the S27 Ultra. So what would be a meaningful differentiation between these phones is what will be interesting to see. For now, the series has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and that means that the device will also make it to the Indian market.

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The Samsung Galaxy S27 series was spotted on BIS by the GSMArena. A Samsung phone with the model number SM-S952B/DS has been spotted on BIS. The report suggest that this device is one of the Galaxy S27 series phones. The listing directly hints that the phone will launch in the Indian market.

As per the previous reports, the Galaxy S27 series will launch in India and the global markets on February 2027. It is expected to come to India with three devices. The Pro variant might be skipped here. A recently report highlighted that the Galaxy S27 will come with Exynos 2700 SoC. This chip is said to be built on the 2nm process. What is interesting here is that the Exynos 2700 is said to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S27 is said to come with a 6.27-inch AMOLED display, which could be the most compact phone in the series.