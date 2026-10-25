Samsung is gearing up to launch its next in-house-built flagship chipset. This Exynos 2700 series is speculated to power next year’s Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S27 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series. Ahead of the official launch, insider information suggests that recent benchmark tests of the Samsung Exynos 2700 show it outperformed other current flagship chipsets, including the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. This could be a major milestone for Samsung’s chipset division, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions (DS), in convincing Samsung’s smartphone division, Samsung MX (Mobile Experience), to consider the Exynos 2700 for the Galaxy S27 flagships.

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Key Highlights Samsung’s next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2700, beats Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Processor.

Samsung will manufacture the Exynos 2700 using the 2nm second-generation SF2P process, while Qualcomm uses TSMC’s 2nm N2p process.

Samsung Exynos 2700 promises better CPU, GPU, and efficiency than its competitors and last year’s Exynos 2600 chipset.

Here are benchmark results showing how Samsung’s Exynos 2700 outperformed competitors’ new chipsets.

Also Read: India Smartphone Shipments Fall, Samsung Regains Lead

Samsung Exynos 2700 Beats Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Sources and industry experts report that Samsung used the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, for internal benchmark testing and compared it with its Exynos 2700 chipset.

However, the sources don’t confirm which phone the Exynos 2700 was placed in, or whether it was a prototype Samsung Galaxy S27 model.

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As per the data, the Geekbench 6.5 test revealed that Samsung’s Exynos 2700 scores a total of 13000 points for CPU multi-core performance, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 stands at 11000 points, revealing a gap of 2000 points, making a lead of 20% for Samsung’s Exynos chipset.