Samsung Brings One UI 9 for Galaxy S23: Which Phone Next?
Samsung brings the new One UI 9 update for the Galaxy S23 flagships, ending its software life cycle with new AI features, UI and animation changes, alongside the list of the next Galaxy phones to get the One UI 9 update
Samsung announced a major One UI 9 update with new AI features, UI, animation, and customization upgrades for the three-year-old Galaxy S23 series. This includes the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the budget-friendly premium flagship Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. Samsung announced the One UI 9 update as part of its promise to provide 5 years of total upgrades: 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates. According to the software update policy, One UI 9 will be the last OS upgrade for the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung will continue providing security patch updates for one more year after that.
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Key Highlights
Samsung expands the One UI 9 upgrade for the Galaxy S23 flagships from 2023.
The new One UI 9 update for the Galaxy S23 flagship brings custom UI upgrades, animation changes, and dedicated AI features.
The One UI 9 update for Samsung Galaxy S23 models skips some major features like Horizontal Lock, Call Briefing, and My Fan Cam.
Here is a list of features you will get with the new One UI 9 upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, along with details on which phone will receive the One UI 9 upgrade next.
Samsung One UI 9 for Galaxy S23 – Features and UI Changes Revealed
The new One UI 9 update is coming globally to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. All Galaxy S23 models, including the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, and budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE, will receive this Android 17-based update.
Here is the list of features and UI upgrades you get
Samsung’s new One UI 9 brings Android 17 with new customization features. You also get Quick Panel customization with slider controls for volume and media playback.
Alongside the customization features, you get improved Samsung DeX and an updated Notes app. It includes new accessibility features and a location privacy indicator.
Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23, with the One UI 9 update, will include a dedicated “Network speed indicator.”
2. AI Features
Samsung is bringing AI to the Galaxy S23 models with the One UI 9 update. According to the report, you will get AI-powered privacy alerts that detect which background apps take unnecessary permissions.
Alongside the privacy features, Samsung brings integrated AI features called Galaxy AI that can perform tasks or help with your queries.
Samsung has not added all One UI 9 features. The new update will miss features like Horizontal Lock, Call Friend options, Apple sharing features, and the much-appreciated My Fan Cam.
Here are some of the updates you’ll get with the One UI 9 upgrade for the Galaxy S23.
Samsung One UI 9: Which Phone is Next?
Samsung has nearly completed the update cycle for its Galaxy S23 flagship, per its software policy. Other smartphones, including mid-range premium models like the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, are already receiving the stable Android 17 update based on One UI 9.
In future One UI 9 updates, more budget and mid-range smartphones, including more A-series, M-series, and F-series phones, will receive the update. To check the list of eligible phones, we have added it here.
Eligible Samsung Galaxy A Series for One UI 9 Update
Galaxy A57 5G
Galaxy A56 5G
Galaxy A55 5G
Galaxy A54 5G
Galaxy A37 5G
Galaxy A36 5G
Galaxy A35 5G
Galaxy A34 5G
Galaxy A26 5G
Galaxy A25 5G
Galaxy A24
Galaxy A17 5G
Galaxy A17 4G
Galaxy A16 5G
Galaxy A16 4G
Galaxy A15 5G
Galaxy A15 4G
Galaxy A07 5G
Galaxy A07 4G
Galaxy A06 5G
Eligible Samsung Galaxy M Series for One UI 9 Update
Galaxy M56 5G
Galaxy M55S 5G
Galaxy M55 5G
Galaxy M54 5G
Galaxy M36 5G
Galaxy M35 5G
Galaxy M34 5G
Galaxy M17 5G
Galaxy M17e 5G
Galaxy M16 5G
Galaxy M15 5G
Galaxy M07
Galaxy M06 5G
Eligible Samsung Galaxy F Series for One UI 9 Update
Galaxy F56 5G
Galaxy F55 5G
Galaxy F54 5G
Galaxy F36 5G
Galaxy F34 5G
Galaxy F70e 5G
Galaxy F17 5G
Galaxy F16 5G
Galaxy F15 5G
Galaxy F07 5G
Galaxy F06 5G
Alongside the F and M series, and even the A series, Samsung’s Tab series will also get the One UI 9 update. Here is the list of Samsung Tabs that will get the new One UI update.
Eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab Series for One UI 9 Update
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S10+
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy Tab S9+
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Galaxy Tab A11
Galaxy Tab A11+
Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025)
Here are some Samsung Galaxy Phones and tablets that will get the new One UI 9 update based on Android 17. Are you excited for the next One UI 9 update?
Image Credits: NavjotSinghYt, Madariyanhadi
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FAQs
Will the Samsung Galaxy S23 series receive the One UI 9 update?
The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE are on the reported One UI 9 eligibility list.
What new features will One UI 9 bring to the Galaxy S23 series?
The reported features with the One UI 9 update for Galaxy S23 phones include Quick Panel customisation, volume and media sliders, improved Samsung DeX, an updated Notes app, accessibility enhancements, a location privacy indicator, and additional AI-powered features.
Is One UI 9 based on Android 17?
Yes, the One UI 9 is based on Android 17.
Will One UI 9 be the last major Android update for the Galaxy S23 series?
One UI 9 is the final major OS upgrade Samsung will provide for the Galaxy S23 lineup under its update policy. Users should check the policy for their specific model and market to confirm.
What AI features will One UI 9 introduce on the Galaxy S23?
One UI 9 for Galaxy S23 includes AI features such as AI-powered privacy alerts and Galaxy AI functionality.