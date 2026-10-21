Samsung Brings One UI 9 for Galaxy S23: Which Phone Next?

Samsung announced a major One UI 9 update with new AI features, UI, animation, and customization upgrades for the three-year-old Galaxy S23 series. This includes the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the budget-friendly premium flagship Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. Samsung announced the One UI 9 update as part of its promise to provide 5 years of total upgrades: 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates. According to the software update policy, One UI 9 will be the last OS upgrade for the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung will continue providing security patch updates for one more year after that.

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Key Highlights Samsung expands the One UI 9 upgrade for the Galaxy S23 flagships from 2023.

The new One UI 9 update for the Galaxy S23 flagship brings custom UI upgrades, animation changes, and dedicated AI features.

The One UI 9 update for Samsung Galaxy S23 models skips some major features like Horizontal Lock, Call Briefing, and My Fan Cam.

Here is a list of features you will get with the new One UI 9 upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, along with details on which phone will receive the One UI 9 upgrade next.

Samsung One UI 9 for Galaxy S23 – Features and UI Changes Revealed

The new One UI 9 update is coming globally to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. All Galaxy S23 models, including the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, and budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE, will receive this Android 17-based update.