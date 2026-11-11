Samsung Galaxy S27 Series To Get Sony IMX Camera Upgrade

Samsung is gearing up for a groundbreaking upgrade with the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. As the launch draws closer, fresh insider information suggests Samsung may swap its ISOCELL sensors for Sony’s IMX sensors, setting the stage for a major leap in camera technology in 2027. Samsung’s camera sensor division, Samsung LSI, has not confirmed the shift or announced a new camera sensor for the Galaxy S27 series. However, Samsung’s MX division, which is responsible for making smartphones, might use Sony’s IMX sensor.

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Key Highlights New leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series’ camera sensors emerge online.

The Galaxy S27 series will include four new models: the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, and the top-end models like the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

Samsung is speculated to switch to a new Sony IMX Sensor, marking a major camera upgrade for 2027.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Gets Apple iPhone 18-Like Design

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Finally Get the Camera Upgrade Fans Have Been Waiting For

For 2027, Samsung is preparing its next flagship upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy S27 series will include four new models: The standard Galaxy S27 5G, a bigger Galaxy S27+ 5G, a new Galaxy S27 Pro 5G variant, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.

Samsung is bringing back its Plus variant along with a new Pro variant for the S27 Galaxy flagships.

Besides the new phones, Samsung is planning major camera changes, including switching to a Sony IMX sensor.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Listed on BIS

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Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus – Expected Camera Upgrades