Samsung Galaxy S27 Series To Get Sony IMX Camera Upgrade

Samsung is gearing up for a groundbreaking upgrade with the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. As the launch draws closer, fresh insider information suggests Samsung may swap its ISOCELL sensors for Sony’s IMX sensors, setting the stage for a major leap in camera technology in 2027. Samsung’s camera sensor division, Samsung LSI, has not confirmed the shift or announced a new camera sensor for the Galaxy S27 series. However, Samsung’s MX division, which is responsible for making smartphones, might use Sony’s IMX sensor.
For 2027, Samsung is preparing its next flagship upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy S27 series will include four new models: The standard Galaxy S27 5G, a bigger Galaxy S27+ 5G, a new Galaxy S27 Pro 5G variant, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
Samsung is bringing back its Plus variant along with a new Pro variant for the S27 Galaxy flagships.
According to reports, Samsung is tipped to use the new Sony IMX sensor for both the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.
Leaks suggest both might use the same 50MP main sensor, the Sony IMX955. For the ultra-wide-angle sensor, Samsung will continue using the Sony IMX564 12MP sensor, while the 3x telephoto lens will be Samsung’s own S5K3K1 image sensor.
On the front, Samsung is also speculated to move to the Sony IMX874 12MP selfie shooter from its ISOCELL S5K3LU image sensor.
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra – Expected Camera Upgrades
With the standard variant, Samsung is bringing two new top-end flashes and a new Pro variant called the Galaxy S27 Pro, which is added to the Galaxy S27 lineup for 2027.
On the camera front, leaks suggest both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will share camera sensors.
Reports hint Samsung might continue using its main sensor this year, a 200MP Samsung S5KHP6 image sensor.
Recently, Samsung announced a new “HP6 Architecture” that makes it compatible with taking pictures in 16,320 x 12,240 pixels.
While keeping the main sensor the same with the new HP6 build, Samsung is moving to Sony IMX sensors for other cameras.
Leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S27 Pro will use the same 50MP Sony IMX855 camera sensor. To cut costs, the selfie shooter will use Samsung’s own S5K2P5 16MP sensor.
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series – Everything We Know So Far
Alongside the camera sensor, we also have other details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series.
Online speculation suggests Samsung might bring back Exynos or Qualcomm chipsets, depending on the market.
Rumours suggest that in some markets, like India, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will be powered by the Exynos 2700 chipset, while in other markets the Galaxy S27 will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy processor.
Recently, the Exynos 2700 chipset reportedly outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor in benchmark lab testing, giving Samsung a convincing reason to onboard the Exynos 2700 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy S27 series was also spotted on BIS certification with the model number SM-S952B/DS, hinting at an India launch soon. Are you excited for the next Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch?
Image Credits: Saurav, Anthony, Android Headlines
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FAQs
Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 series feature Sony IMX camera sensors?
According to leaks, Samsung may use Sony IMX camera sensors in the Galaxy S27 series, replacing some existing ISOCELL sensors. Samsung has not officially confirmed these details.
Which camera sensor will the Samsung Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus use?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus are tipped to feature a 50MP Sony IMX955 main camera, a 12MP Sony IMX564 ultra-wide sensor, and a Samsung S5K3K1 telephoto sensor.
What camera sensors are expected on the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to keep a 200MP Samsung S5KHP6 main camera sensor and include a 50MP Sony IMX855 sensor for another camera. It may also have a 16MP Samsung S5K2P5 selfie camera.
When will the Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch?
Samsung has not announced an official launch date. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to debut in 2027.
Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra get a 200MP camera?
Yes, current leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra may keep a 200MP primary camera using Samsung's S5KHP6 sensor with updated HP6 architecture.