Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price Drops in India for Now

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G in January 2025. The company launched it as the flagship phone for the year. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G has a big display, and it is still one of the most powerful phones in the country right now. The price is really attractive, given there are price hikes across the country for the smartphones. It is available in two memory variants, with the base variant with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available in two memory variants – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,09,999. But the price can be lowered with a discount coupon of Rs 10,000. This would bring the price to Rs 84,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. With the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, the price goes down by Rs 2,549, further. So the effective price becomes Rs 82,450.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and there is also Knox Security inside the phone.

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There is a 200MP camera sensor at the back. There is Google Gemini Live support, along with all the cool Galaxy AI feaures. The smartphone prices are going up. That is why this deal could be a good one. It features dual-stereo speakers, and fast-charging support. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is promised to get updates for seven years, both OS and Android, so you can continue using well beyond 2030, which makes it a safe buy as well. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the current and future tech deals in the country.