Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in a Luxury Package

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G in India and the global markets. Now, the company has launched a new luxury variant of this device. This is named Galaxy W27. However, this is not for the global markets. It is only for the Chinese people. The Galaxy W27 is basically a dressed up version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This is a top end product from Samsung, and yes, it comes at a luxury price too. The design stands out since this is a premium version of the device.

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Samsung Galaxy W27 Design

Samsung Galaxy W27 comes with a dual-tone look and premium golden accent on the frame, camera module, hinge, and lens rings. It also gets the signature “heart to the world” emblem on the back. The W27 will be available in two colour options including Jihu Blue and Jixia Hong. As per the build, it uses Advanced Armor Aluminum for the frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the cover display, and carries an IP48 rating. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

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The screen is 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display paired with a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover screen. The display can hit up to 3000nits of peak brightness and support HDR10+.

The camera setup of the device includes a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus, and a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor and dual 10MP selfie sensors. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage which can go up to 1TB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 17 out of the box based on One UI 9.0 and is promised seven major OS updates, Samsung DeX and Galaxy AI support.