Nokia 2360 Flip Phone Launches With Dual Display, SOS Button

HMD Global launches the all-new Nokia 2360 Flip Phone, bringing 90s and early 2000s nostalgia with a modern dual display. It features a flip design with an inner display and a secondary outer display. It also has a dedicated SOS button and a “Family Assist Feature” that lets family members remotely manage the device, making it a great phone for Indian citizens. It also supports 2G connectivity out of the box. The new Nokia 2360 Flip is available in Charcoal, Teal, and Burgundy Red, though the India price is not yet confirmed. If you are looking for a new flip phone for your parents, we’ve got you covered with the features and expected pricing for the Nokia 2360 Flip.

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HMD Global is a global smartphone company that owns and operates Nokia. Under the Nokia brand, which has operated in India for decades, Nokia brings back a nostalgic flip phone with a modern touch, making it a great modern flip phone while still offering accessibility for senior citizens.

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The Nokia 2360 Fkip phone features a 2.8-inch primary display with 320×240 pixels (QVGA), while the outer display is a 1.77-inch QVGA panel with 160×128 pixels.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Nokia has not confirmed the processor powering the 2360 Flip Phone, but the new dual-screen flip phones pack 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage, expandable to 32GB with a microSD card.

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Camera

The camera features a single lens on the outer display. Although HMD or Nokia has not confirmed the exact megapixel count, you should take photos using the outer display.

Connectivity Side

The Nokia 2360 Flip Phone comes with 2G connectivity out of the box; HMD should consider at least 3G or 4G connectivity, as Indian telecom operators are moving to decommission 2G in India.

Battery

Nokia’s new 2360 Flip packs a larger 1450mAh removable battery and adds a loudspeaker.

Software

On the software front, the new Nokia 2360 Flip runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS, which brings new features.

Other Features

Nokia 2360 Flip Phone adds more features, including Family Assist, which lets family members remotely manage the device, add contacts, adjust volume levels, and set reminders.

It also has a dedicated SOS button on the rear; when you press it, the pre-set emergency contact receives an alert message. Other features include FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get a USB Type-C port.

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HMD Global Nokia 2360 Flip Phone: India Price

HMD Global has not yet disclosed the India price of the Nokia 2360 Flip phone. We will have to wait for Nokia or HMD to confirm the price and whether it will launch in India.

Image Credits: nokianews_hu, nloopid, VinayOnTech, techfryerr

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