Nokia 2360 Flip Phone Launches With Dual Display, SOS Button

Highlights
- HMD Global brings back the nostalgic Nokia flip-phone experience with a dual-display design and three colour options.
- HMD Global also adds Family Assist to the Nokia 2360 Flip Phone, letting relatives remotely add contacts, adjust volume, and set reminders on the device.
- The Nokia 2360 Flip includes practical features such as expandable storage up to 32GB, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
HMD Global launches the all-new Nokia 2360 Flip Phone, bringing 90s and early 2000s nostalgia with a modern dual display. It features a flip design with an inner display and a secondary outer display. It also has a dedicated SOS button and a “Family Assist Feature” that lets family members remotely manage the device, making it a great phone for Indian citizens. It also supports 2G connectivity out of the box. The new Nokia 2360 Flip is available in Charcoal, Teal, and Burgundy Red, though the India price is not yet confirmed. If you are looking for a new flip phone for your parents, we’ve got you covered with the features and expected pricing for the Nokia 2360 Flip.
Key Highlights
- The Nokia 2360 Flip features a 2.8-inch main display and a 1.77-inch external screen in a classic flip-phone design.
- HMD Global’s new Nokia 2360 Flip Phone also gets a dedicated SOS button, and the Family Assist feature provides emergency alerts and remote device management for family members.
- On the battery front, the Nokia 2360 Flip Phone comes with a removable 1,450mAh battery
Also Read: HMD Launches Nokia 123 Shield 2G With 19 Day Battery Life
HMD Global Nokia 2360 Flip Phone Launched – Specifications and Features
HMD Global is a global smartphone company that owns and operates Nokia. Under the Nokia brand, which has operated in India for decades, Nokia brings back a nostalgic flip phone with a modern touch, making it a great modern flip phone while still offering accessibility for senior citizens.