Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel India Launch Confirmed: Price and Specifications

Karbonn, a Indian tech firm, is soon going to launch new smartphones in India namely Karbonn Rebel Pro and Rebel. These two phones are confirmed to launch through a microsite released by the brand recently. The Karbonn Rebel series will be offered in four different ccolour options. The Pro phone will be a more powerful unit amongst the two, and the company is promising zero bloatware with the phone. This is a big promise and one that would excite tech fans in the country. Let us take a look at the confirmed details.

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Karbonn Rebel Pro, Karbonn Rebel India Launch and Specifications

Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel will be sold in India through Amazon. The company has confirmed that the Karbonn Rebel Pro will be offered in four colour options – Gray, Gold, Burgundy, and Blue. Meanwhile the Karbonn Rebel will be sold in three colours – Blue, Gold and Silver.

Karbon Rebel Pro and Karbon Rebel, both will come with a flat rear panel, and a vertical rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner. The power button and the volume rockers on the phone will be on the right side, which is the case with almost every standard Android phone today. The device will also feature a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

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The device will sport a rectangular camera island with three camera cutouts in a triangular orientation. The LED flash will be placed next to the camera lenses. The Karbonn Rebel Pro will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W wired-fast charging. There will be a 20W charging adapter inside the box. The Rebel will pack a 7000mAh battery instead, and will support 18W fast-charging.