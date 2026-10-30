OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

From today, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme will fall under the same software umbrella: ColorOS. Flagship phones will receive the new ColorOS 17 stable update starting today, with OnePlus announcing a beta rollout, followed by an early public rollout for the OnePlus 15. The stable update adds new features while slowly phasing out its long-running OxygenOS on other OnePlus flagships.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
OnePlus announces the ColorOS 17 rollout for flagship devices, with the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R among the first models.
ColorOS 17 introduces AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, OSEE, AI Call Guard, and new Flux Themes.
The November 2026 rollout includes the OnePlus Open, Nord 6, Pad 3, OnePlus 13R, Nord CE6, and OnePlus 12.
According to the software update calendar, current flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R should get the ColorOS 17 upgrade first. After that, OnePlus will roll out ColorOS 17 to last year’s flagships, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s.
OnePlus has also revealed the list of new features, animation upgrades, and eligible phones, showing which OnePlus phone will get this upgrade next. So, if you are a OnePlus user waiting for the ColorOS 17 switch from OxygenOS, here is everything you need to know:
OnePlus Announces ColorOS 17 Stable Rollout Today: Features and Eligible Phones Revealed
OnePlus just announced the new ColorOS 17 upgrade, along with a list of new features and the eligible OnePlus phones that will receive it, based on Android 17. Let’s take a look at the new features you get:
1. Dedicated Luminous Rendering Engine With Live Flow Design
The new ColorOS 17 upgrade for OnePlus flagship phones includes a dedicated Luminous Rendering engine and a Live Flow design with Liquid animation upgrades.
3. OnePlus AI – Brings New Features – AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee
OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 adds on-device AI capabilities to your smartphone. New AI features on OnePlus phones include Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee. Let’s take a look at each AI feature and how it can benefit your smartphone.
AI Mind Space
The new AI Mind Space feature for ColorOS 17 includes Document Memory, which memorizes and helps you catch up on details in saved documents and photos, generating results based on your needs.
AI Mind Space can generate long-document summaries, extract key information, and help you find important parts without manual searching. It supports different file types, including PDF, DOC, DOCX, and TXT.
You also get ride-hailing reminders: AI Mind Space notifies you about a booked Uber and immediately provides details like the car’s number plate or the PIN to start your ride.
AI Mind Space also organizes your saved memory into different collections. At the bottom, you’ll see an option that says “Ask About This Collection,” which gives you more details about the collection.
AI Mind Suggest
AI Mind Suggest brings AI highlights features running between 4:00 and 10:00 am. These help you get a quicker picture of what’s next for the day. You will receive information like real-time weather, forecasts, and warnings; flights; calendar events and to-dos; anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays; step count; app usage; news; and email summaries.
AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant
AI Mind Pilot is an on-device AI agent with two modes: Ask and Agent. In Ask mode, you can ask questions by typing or speaking to the assistant.
In Agent mode, AI Mind Pilot performs complex tasks, like retrieving a photo from the past that you don’t remember taking.
Using the information you provide, AI Mind Pilot searches your gallery for results.
You can also do tasks like building a presentation, report, resume, or even a portfolio. AI Mind Space has you covered.
OSEE: AI-Powered Camera App
OSEE is an AI-powered camera app that recognizes objects as you point your camera at them. It can identify and provide the details you need. OSEE AI can perform tasks like:
Documents: AI Scan
Charts and formulas: Extract
Plants and animals: Encyclopedia information
Food and ingredients: Nutritional analysis
Foreign-language menus: Menu translation
QR codes: Intelligent recognition and automatic redirection
OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 also adds security features like AI Call Guard, which sends alerts when it detects potential fraudulent activity. The new AI Call Guard can perform actions like
Synthetic Voice Recognition: Detects whether the other party is using an AI-synthesized voice during calls.
AI Face Swap Detection: Identifies signs of AI face swapping during live video calls.
Cross-app Scam Detection: Analyses risks across calls, browsing, and app installations.
OnePlus Care Mode
OnePlus’s new Care Mode includes a larger display, security management, SOS, and a contact shortcut with sound, vibration, and gesture navigation. It delivers a great out-of-the-box smartphone experience.
4. Flux Themes
OnePlus also brings new Flux themes with a more customized home and lock screen, including real-time weather that changes your lock screen theme based on your area.
You can drag and resize the lock screen clock and text boxes, and change the layout.
OnePlus has also revealed the list of eligible phones that will receive the ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17. Currently, ColorOS 17 will reach flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R, as well as last year’s flagships like the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s.
In November 2026, the OnePlus phones getting ColorOS 17 include:
OnePlus Open,
OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Pad 3
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus Nord CE6
OnePlus 12
OnePlus Flagships Get ColorOS 17 Stable Update: Is OxygenOS Gone?
OnePlus is slowly pulling the plug on its 11-year-old OxygenOS across its devices, starting with the current OnePlus 15 flagships—the OnePlus 16 already ships with ColorOS 17 out of the box.
For current OnePlus phones running OxygenOS, OnePlus offers direct upgrades to ColorOS 17.
Customers who don’t want to upgrade can keep using the latest OxygenOS 16. OnePlus also promises security patch upgrades will continue until the software life cycle ends for all flagships.
If you own a OnePlus flagship and are deciding whether to switch to ColorOS 17, we would say it is worth a try.
ColorOS 17 brings Android 17 features, new animation changes, customization options, and new AI features to help it edge out OxygenOS.
Although OxygenOS’s legacy of an amazing software experience is hard to forget, OnePlus offers a rollback feature that lets you return to OxygenOS from ColorOS 17 at any time.
Has OnePlus started rolling out the ColorOS 17 stable update?
OnePlus has announced the ColorOS 17 rollout, starting with its latest flagship devices. The update will expand to more eligible phones in phases.
Which OnePlus phones will receive the ColorOS 17 update first?
The OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R are among the first devices scheduled to receive the ColorOS 17 upgrade.
Will the OnePlus 13 receive the ColorOS 17 update?
Yes, the OnePlus 13 is on the eligible device list, with rollout expected after the initial flagship batch.
What are the major new features in ColorOS 17?
ColorOS 17 introduces the Luminous Rendering Engine, Live Flow design, Trinity Engine gaming optimisations, AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, AI Mind Pilot, OSEE, AI Call Guard, Care Mode, and Flux Themes.
Is OnePlus discontinuing OxygenOS?
The rollout signals a shift towards ColorOS for the listed devices. However, users can keep using OxygenOS 16, and the draft says a rollback option will be available for those who want to return to it.