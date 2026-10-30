OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

From today, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme will fall under the same software umbrella: ColorOS. Flagship phones will receive the new ColorOS 17 stable update starting today, with OnePlus announcing a beta rollout, followed by an early public rollout for the OnePlus 15. The stable update adds new features while slowly phasing out its long-running OxygenOS on other OnePlus flagships.

ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

According to the software update calendar, current flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R should get the ColorOS 17 upgrade first. After that, OnePlus will roll out ColorOS 17 to last year’s flagships, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus has also revealed the list of new features, animation upgrades, and eligible phones, showing which OnePlus phone will get this upgrade next. So, if you are a OnePlus user waiting for the ColorOS 17 switch from OxygenOS, here is everything you need to know:

Also Read: ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

OnePlus just announced the new ColorOS 17 upgrade, along with a list of new features and the eligible OnePlus phones that will receive it, based on Android 17. Let’s take a look at the new features you get:

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1. Dedicated Luminous Rendering Engine With Live Flow Design

The new ColorOS 17 upgrade for OnePlus flagship phones includes a dedicated Luminous Rendering engine and a Live Flow design with Liquid animation upgrades.

The smooth animation and design make it look its best out of the box. The Luminous Rendering engine ensures the system delivers more dynamic and stable updates.

2. OnePlus’s ColorOS 17 Brings New Trinity Engine for Gaming Performance Upgrade

OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 introduces Trinity Engine features that boost game performance by optimizing memory scheduling under high memory load.

It also reduces foreground stutter and minimizes unnecessary termination of background apps.

Also Read: OnePlus 15 Gets Stable ColorOS 17: End of OxygenOS?

3. OnePlus AI – Brings New Features – AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee

OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 adds on-device AI capabilities to your smartphone. New AI features on OnePlus phones include Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee. Let’s take a look at each AI feature and how it can benefit your smartphone.

AI Mind Space

The new AI Mind Space feature for ColorOS 17 includes Document Memory, which memorizes and helps you catch up on details in saved documents and photos, generating results based on your needs.

AI Mind Space can generate long-document summaries, extract key information, and help you find important parts without manual searching. It supports different file types, including PDF, DOC, DOCX, and TXT.

You also get ride-hailing reminders: AI Mind Space notifies you about a booked Uber and immediately provides details like the car’s number plate or the PIN to start your ride.

AI Mind Space also organizes your saved memory into different collections. At the bottom, you’ll see an option that says “Ask About This Collection,” which gives you more details about the collection.

AI Mind Suggest

AI Mind Suggest brings AI highlights features running between 4:00 and 10:00 am. These help you get a quicker picture of what’s next for the day. You will receive information like real-time weather, forecasts, and warnings; flights; calendar events and to-dos; anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays; step count; app usage; news; and email summaries.

AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant

AI Mind Pilot is an on-device AI agent with two modes: Ask and Agent. In Ask mode, you can ask questions by typing or speaking to the assistant.

In Agent mode, AI Mind Pilot performs complex tasks, like retrieving a photo from the past that you don’t remember taking.

Using the information you provide, AI Mind Pilot searches your gallery for results.

You can also do tasks like building a presentation, report, resume, or even a portfolio. AI Mind Space has you covered.

OSEE: AI-Powered Camera App

OSEE is an AI-powered camera app that recognizes objects as you point your camera at them. It can identify and provide the details you need. OSEE AI can perform tasks like:

Documents: AI Scan

Charts and formulas: Extract

Plants and animals: Encyclopedia information

Food and ingredients: Nutritional analysis

Foreign-language menus: Menu translation

QR codes: Intelligent recognition and automatic redirection

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Leak Hints at 3 Major Upgrades Over OnePlus 15

3. Upgraded Security and Care Features

OnePlus’s new ColorOS 17 also adds security features like AI Call Guard, which sends alerts when it detects potential fraudulent activity. The new AI Call Guard can perform actions like

Synthetic Voice Recognition: Detects whether the other party is using an AI-synthesized voice during calls.

Detects whether the other party is using an AI-synthesized voice during calls. AI Face Swap Detection: Identifies signs of AI face swapping during live video calls.

Identifies signs of AI face swapping during live video calls. Cross-app Scam Detection: Analyses risks across calls, browsing, and app installations.

OnePlus Care Mode

OnePlus’s new Care Mode includes a larger display, security management, SOS, and a contact shortcut with sound, vibration, and gesture navigation. It delivers a great out-of-the-box smartphone experience.

4. Flux Themes

OnePlus also brings new Flux themes with a more customized home and lock screen, including real-time weather that changes your lock screen theme based on your area.

You can drag and resize the lock screen clock and text boxes, and change the layout.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace 7 to Get New Cooling System with Airflow Design

OnePlus ColorOS 17 – Eligible Phones Revealed

OnePlus has also revealed the list of eligible phones that will receive the ColorOS 17 upgrade based on Android 17. Currently, ColorOS 17 will reach flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R, as well as last year’s flagships like the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s.

In November 2026, the OnePlus phones getting ColorOS 17 include:

OnePlus Open,

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus Nord CE6

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Flagships Get ColorOS 17 Stable Update: Is OxygenOS Gone?

OnePlus is slowly pulling the plug on its 11-year-old OxygenOS across its devices, starting with the current OnePlus 15 flagships—the OnePlus 16 already ships with ColorOS 17 out of the box.

For current OnePlus phones running OxygenOS, OnePlus offers direct upgrades to ColorOS 17.

Customers who don’t want to upgrade can keep using the latest OxygenOS 16. OnePlus also promises security patch upgrades will continue until the software life cycle ends for all flagships.

If you own a OnePlus flagship and are deciding whether to switch to ColorOS 17, we would say it is worth a try.

ColorOS 17 brings Android 17 features, new animation changes, customization options, and new AI features to help it edge out OxygenOS.

Although OxygenOS’s legacy of an amazing software experience is hard to forget, OnePlus offers a rollback feature that lets you return to OxygenOS from ColorOS 17 at any time.

Image Credits: Rajesh Rajput (Technobuzz), Noah Cat (cartidise), Mehtab Ansari (mehtababd), Yogesh Brar (heyitsyogesh)

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