OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

From today, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme will fall under the same software umbrella: ColorOS. Flagship phones will receive the new ColorOS 17 stable update starting today, with OnePlus announcing a beta rollout, followed by an early public rollout for the OnePlus 15. The stable update adds new features while slowly phasing out its long-running OxygenOS on other OnePlus flagships.

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Key Highlights

  • OnePlus announces the ColorOS 17 rollout for flagship devices, with the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R among the first models.
  • ColorOS 17 introduces AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, OSEE, AI Call Guard, and new Flux Themes.
  • The November 2026 rollout includes the OnePlus Open, Nord 6, Pad 3, OnePlus 13R, Nord CE6, and OnePlus 12.

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According to the software update calendar, current flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and OnePlus 15R should get the ColorOS 17 upgrade first. After that, OnePlus will roll out ColorOS 17 to last year’s flagships, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus has also revealed the list of new features, animation upgrades, and eligible phones, showing which OnePlus phone will get this upgrade next. So, if you are a OnePlus user waiting for the ColorOS 17 switch from OxygenOS, here is everything you need to know:

Also Read: ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

OnePlus Announces ColorOS 17 Stable Rollout Today: Features and Eligible Phones Revealed

oneplus starts coloros17 rollout features eligible phones

OnePlus just announced the new ColorOS 17 upgrade, along with a list of new features and the eligible OnePlus phones that will receive it, based on Android 17. Let’s take a look at the new features you get: