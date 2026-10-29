MacBook Neo 2026 Price Drops: Check the Offer

MacBook Neo 2026 has received a discount in India. This is the cheapest laptop in the market rigth now from Apple. The MacBook Neo was launched for people who wanted access to the Mac ecosystem, but at a cheaper price. The MacBook Neo comes in very stylish colours including pink, white, yellow, and indigo. The laptop is currently available at a very cheap price on Amazon. It comes with a processor that you will find on an iPhone. It is available in two internal storage variants – 256GB and 512GB. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the MacBook Neo 2026 in India.

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MacBook Neo 2026 Price in India

MacBook Neo 2026 comes with 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants and it is priced at Rs 68,990, and Rs 76,990. For the base variant, there is an HDFC Bank credit card offer of Rs 4,300 which will bring the price down to Rs 64,690. The higher memory variant comes with a discount Rs 6,300, and that would bring the price down to Rs 70,690.

With Apple Care+, the cost would go up by Rs 18,599. The Apple Care+ coverage is there for three years. The offer is available on Amazon India right now.

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MacBook Neo 2026 Specifications in India

MacBook Neo 2026 comes with the A18 Pro chip. This is the same chip you will find inside the iPhone 16 Pro series. The MacBook Neo 2026 comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. The laptop will be able to deliver 16 hours of battery life. The maximum brightness supported by the laptop is 500nits. It has 8GB of RAM inside. The laptop runs on an iPhone chip, which is the most interesting thing about it. The design is pretty cool and modern, and you will get the macOS experience at a very cheap cost. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in the country.