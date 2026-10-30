iPhone Air 2 Could Feature High Refresh Rate OLED Display

Apple’s iPhone Air 2, which would be the successor to the company’s thinnest iPhone could come with a new high refresh rate OLED display. The iPhone Air 2 has been reportedly rumoured to launch in the spring of 2027. This development has not been confirmed by Apple, of course. As per a Weibo post, the second generation iPhone Air could feature a 120Hz OLED display panel. Further, the company could also pack a larger battery along with two rear cameras. There are plenty of limitations on the first generation iPhone Air. It will be a flat display yet again. Let us take a look at the rumours online.

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iPhone Air 2 Specifications (Expected)

iPhone Air 2 is expected to address two major concerns which were there with the iPhone Air (first generation). The iPhone Air 2 could sport a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K+ resolution and 120Hz LTPO display. The next generation iPhone Air is also expected to run on the A20 series chip manufactured using the 2nm process. The battery capacity is expected to jump from 3149mAh on the first generation iPhone Air to 3500mAh in the second generation.

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The iPhone Air 2 could also feature a 48MP primary camera alongside a new ultra-wide-angle camera. The iPhone Air first gen features a single shooter only at the back. For authentication, there is Face ID support. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch around the same time as the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.