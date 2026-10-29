Honor X8e 4G Launched With 108MP Camera: Is Honor Back?

Honor is making a huge comeback with its new premium budget phone, featuring a massive 7700mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685, a flagship 108MP main sensor, and IP69, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings. Although the phone has not launched in India, it was released in Azerbaijan for 820 Azerbaijani manats, which translates to around Rs 45900 in India.
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Key Highlights
The Honor X8e 4G packs a 7,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.
The X8e 4G phone features a 108MP primary rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.
The Honor X8e 4G was launched in Azerbaijan for 820 manats, the phone has no confirmed India launch date or price.
The Honor X8e 4G features a larger 6.87-inch TFT LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It also offers 1020 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Honor X8e 4G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset.
The Snapdragon 685 chipset was first launched in 2023. Built on a 6 nm architecture, the Snapdragon 685 scores 476175 points on AnTuTu 11 in performance tests, while Geekbench 6 reports 466 points for single-core performance and 1396 points for multi-core performance.
Honor X8e 4G comes in two memory variants: 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, both with 256GB storage.
While you get a decent display and processor, the most eye-catching camera spec on the Honor X8e 4 G is a 108MP main sensor with an auxiliary lens, plus a 5MP front selfie shooter.
Honor India has not confirmed the launch of the new X8e 4G phone, but it has launched in Azerbaijan for 820 Azerbaijani manats, which translates to around Rs 45000 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Verdict: Is Honor Making a Comeback with the X8e 4G?
The new Honor X8e 4G doesn’t offer solid specs compared to competitors like the OnePlus Nord series and Vivo S series, which have better processors with higher benchmark scores. At this price, Honor will not perform better in India.
However, if Honor brings the X8e 4G for below Rs 12,000, it could attract customers in India. However, it lacks 5G connectivity, while other smartphone makers offer 5G at this price.
Honor may need a different version for the Indian market. As of now, we don’t have confirmation from Honor India about a launch.
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FAQs
Has the Honor X8e 4G launched in India?
No, Honor has not confirmed the launch of the Honor X8e 4G in India. The smartphone was launched in Azerbaijan.
What is the price of the Honor X8e 4G?
The Honor X8e 4G is priced at 820 Azerbaijani manats in Azerbaijan. This is approximately Rs 45,000 based on the conversion cited in the launch details, although the actual Indian price may differ.
What processor powers the Honor X8e 4G?
The Honor X8e 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process.
Is the Honor X8e 4G worth buying in India?
Honor X8e 4G’s bigger 7,700mAh battery, 108MP camera and 120Hz display may attract buyers. However, the Snapdragon 685 and the lack of 5G could make it less competitive if it launches near Rs 45,000. A substantially lower price would make it more appealing.
Could the Honor X8e 4G help Honor make a comeback in India?
The phone could help attract attention with its large battery and high-resolution camera. However, its competitiveness will depend on the Indian launch price, performance and whether Honor introduces a 5G model.