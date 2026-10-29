Honor X8e 4G Launched With 108MP Camera: Is Honor Back?

Honor is making a huge comeback with its new premium budget phone, featuring a massive 7700mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685, a flagship 108MP main sensor, and IP69, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings. Although the phone has not launched in India, it was released in Azerbaijan for 820 Azerbaijani manats, which translates to around Rs 45900 in India.

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Key Highlights The Honor X8e 4G packs a 7,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

The X8e 4G phone features a 108MP primary rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

The Honor X8e 4G was launched in Azerbaijan for 820 manats, the phone has no confirmed India launch date or price.

This could put it in direct competition with smartphone makers OnePlus and Samsung. Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the new Honor X8e 4G.

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Honor X8e 4G – Specifications and Features

The Honor X8e 4G features a larger 6.87-inch TFT LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It also offers 1020 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Honor X8e 4G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset.

The Snapdragon 685 chipset was first launched in 2023. Built on a 6 nm architecture, the Snapdragon 685 scores 476175 points on AnTuTu 11 in performance tests, while Geekbench 6 reports 466 points for single-core performance and 1396 points for multi-core performance.

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Honor X8e 4G comes in two memory variants: 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, both with 256GB storage.