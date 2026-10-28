Motorola Signature 27 India Launch Confirmed: What we Know

Motorola will launch the Signature 27 in India soon. The launch has been confirmed by the brand via a microsite which is now live. The device is slated to be the best Motorola has ever made. On top of that, this is a phone that is expected to cost a lot. It will be equipped with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm and will be available in two colours – green and black. The Motorola Signature 27 has been showcased internationally, and will finally make it to India. There are rumours online that this phone will cost around Rs 1 lakh or less than that, but we do not think that is necessarily true. The specifications and the RAM that it sports is likely going to make it cost more than a Rs 1 lakh easily. Now that the company has made a microsite about the device live, let us actually take a look into what we will get with it.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Motorola Signature 27: What is Confirmed

Firstly, the design is confirmed. You can look at the photo above to see how the device will look like. Then a 200MP camera sensor at the back is confirmed as well. Motorola Signature 27 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. This is the same processor you will find inside the OnePlus 16 5G as well. The 200MP sensor at the back will be a periscope telephoto sensor, so your zoomed in shots are expected to be amazing. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor that will also give you clear and crisp shots.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Motorola has used aerospace grade aluminum and glass ceramic on this phone along with a tactical weave to give a super premium feel. The audio in this device will be from B&O, and the branding is also there at the back for that. The launch date for the smartphone is not confirmed yet, but it is expected to launch next month.