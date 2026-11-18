Oppo just launched its new Reno 17 series smartphone lineup for 2026, including the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G, adding another mid-range premium phone to consider. While the India launch of the Oppo Reno 17 series remains unconfirmed, here are some of its best features and the top 3 reasons to consider waiting for the Oppo Reno 17 series launch in India, along with insider details on when it will launch.

Key Highlights Oppo Reno 17 series includes two variants: Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G.

Compared to last year's Reno 16 series, the latest Reno 17 series, launched in China, offers 3 major upgrades that make it worth waiting for its India launch.

The three major upgrades for the Oppo Reno 17 series are a new design, a bigger battery, and 1TB storage with 12GB RAM options added for the Reno 17 5G phone.

Oppo Reno 17 5G Series May Be Worth Waiting For: Here’s Why

Oppo’s Reno 17 series introduces major design changes without compromising hardware or software specifications.

Also Read: Oppo Watch 5 Brings 3,000-Nit AMOLED Display

1. Design – New Glow Design for Both Reno 17 Phones with Adventure Cat Variant

The Oppo Reno 17 series, including both the Reno 17 5G and the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G, comes with a completely new finish, especially the “Adventure Cat” colour variant with a 3D glowing, illuminated, cat-inspired design that gives it a unique out-of-the-box look.

Users who don’t want a glowing design can also choose the Cocoa Brown and Ice Moon White colour variants.