Oppo Reno 17 Series: 3 Features To Know Before India Launch
Oppo introduces the all-new Reno 17 series, including the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G. It offers three major design upgrades, a new battery, and a new memory variant, making it a great phone to look forward to for the India launch.
Oppo just launched its new Reno 17 series smartphone lineup for 2026, including the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G, adding another mid-range premium phone to consider. While the India launch of the Oppo Reno 17 series remains unconfirmed, here are some of its best features and the top 3 reasons to consider waiting for the Oppo Reno 17 series launch in India, along with insider details on when it will launch.
Key Highlights
Oppo Reno 17 series includes two variants: Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G.
Compared to last year's Reno 16 series, the latest Reno 17 series, launched in China, offers 3 major upgrades that make it worth waiting for its India launch.
The three major upgrades for the Oppo Reno 17 series are a new design, a bigger battery, and 1TB storage with 12GB RAM options added for the Reno 17 5G phone.
1. Design – New Glow Design for Both Reno 17 Phones with Adventure Cat Variant
The Oppo Reno 17 series, including both the Reno 17 5G and the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G, comes with a completely new finish, especially the “Adventure Cat” colour variant with a 3D glowing, illuminated, cat-inspired design that gives it a unique out-of-the-box look.
Users who don’t want a glowing design can also choose the Cocoa Brown and Ice Moon White colour variants.
2. Major Battery Upgrade With a Bigger Battery
Oppo Reno 17 series gets a major camera upgrade. Compared to the Reno 16 series, the Reno 17 series has a bigger battery. The standard Reno 17 5G gets an 8000mAh battery while keeping the compact screen size.
3. More Memory Options For the Standard Reno 17 5G Phone
If you want a standard model upgrade, the Oppo Reno 17 5G’s standard models offer up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage alongside 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The Oppo Reno 16 series gets up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
Oppo Reno 17 series offers solid features. While these are some of the new upgrades, the Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G share the same camera setup as the previous Reno 16 series, including the standard Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro 5 G.
These three major features make it more appealing for Indian buyers. Especially if Oppo offers its top-end 12GB RAM with 1TB storage at a lower price, it could pose strong competition to other flagship smartphone makers like Vivo.
Oppo India has not yet announced the India launch date. The Reno 17 series has already launched in China. By the end of November last week or the start of December 2026, we might see Oppo India confirm the Reno 17 launch. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 17 series was launched back in July 2026.
While the India price remains unconfirmed, based on the Oppo Reno 16 series pricing, we speculate that the base model Reno 17 will start around Rs 65,999, while the Reno 17 Pro 5G might start around Rs 72,999.
Image Credits: Rockleaks, Gadgetsdata
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FAQs
Has the Oppo Reno 17 series launched in India?
No. The Oppo Reno 17 series launched in China, but Oppo has not announced its launch in India.
Which smartphones are part of the Oppo Reno 17 series?
The new Reno 17 series lineup includes the standard Oppo Reno 17 5G and the Oppo Reno 17 Pro 5G.
What are the key features of the Oppo Reno 17 series?
The key highlights of the new Reno 17 series include a glowing design, larger batteries, and expanded storage options for the standard Reno 17 5G.
What is special about the Oppo Reno 17 Adventure Cat variant?
The Adventure Cat colour variant features a 3D glowing cat-inspired design that gives the phone a distinctive look.
When will the Oppo Reno 17 series launch in India?
Oppo has not confirmed the India launch date. The series could be announced in India in late November or early December 2026.