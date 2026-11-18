HONOR’s new 13,300mAh smartphone battery has received 3C certification in China. It is reportedly intended for a mid-range phone with a 7-inch display, with its typical capacity expected to reach around 13,500mAh.
HONOR is preparing a smartphone with one of the largest batteries ever in its lineup. A new 13,300mAh battery made for HONOR has received China’s 3C certification, meaning HONOR is moving forward with a large‑battery smartphone. The battery is said to be for a mid‑range phone with a 7‑inch display. HONOR has not yet confirmed the handset or shared any launch details.
Key Highlights
HONOR’s 13,300mAh battery has received China’s 3C certification.
The battery could power a mid-range smartphone with a 7-inch display.
Its typical capacity is expected to reach around 13,500mAh, according to reports.
HONOR 13,300mAh Battery Certified For 7-Inch Phone
The certified battery might be used in a mid-range smartphone. Reports suggest it will have a capacity of about 13,500mAh.
According to information from China’s Quality Certification Centre, the battery has the model number HB6674118ELW-C and was certified on November 6, 2026, under the GB 31241-2022 standard.
The certification shows a rated capacity of 13,300mAh and a rated energy of 49.48Wh. It also lists a voltage of 3.72V and a charging limit voltage of 4.55V. Dongguan Amperex Technology Limited is the applicant. HONOR Terminal Co., Ltd. Is the manufacturer.
The certification confirms the battery’s technical details, but it does not disclose the smartphone it will be used in. The device’s charging speed, physical dimensions and other hardware specifications also remain unknown.
Could This Be the HONOR Power 3?
The battery is reportedly being developed for an upcoming mid-range smartphone with a 7-inch display. Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has indicated that the cell is intended for a large-screen device, but has not revealed its commercial name.
The HONOR Power 3 could be an option, but this is still only speculation and not a confirmed product detail. The HONOR Power series has focused on batteries, which makes it a possible fit for a device with this capacity.
HONOR has already increased battery capacities across its smartphone portfolio. The original HONOR Power launched with an 8,000mAh battery while the HONOR Power 2 moved to a 10,080mAh unit. HONOR has also introduced large-battery models in its lineup, including the HONOR X80 Pro Max with an 11,000mAh battery.
If the new battery reaches devices with its expected capacity, the HONOR Power 3 would mark another significant increase for the brand.
13,300mAh Rated Capacity and 13,500mAh Expected Typical Capacity
There is a difference between the battery’s certified rated capacity and the typical capacity mentioned in reports. The 3C listing specifies 13,300mAh, while the expected typical capacity is around 13,500mAh. Smartphone manufacturers generally advertise typical capacity, but HONOR will need to confirm the final retail specification.
A battery of this size could offer extended usage between charges, particularly for users who consume media, play games or spend long hours away from a charging point. However, the actual battery life will also depend on the display, processor, software optimisation and power consumption of the final device.
It has also not been confirmed whether the device will be part of the Power series or another product family.
The certification is a sign of development progress, not confirmation of an imminent launch. More details about the phone, including its display specifications, charging technology, and availability in India, are expected to emerge through announcements or leaks.
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
What is the capacity of the new HONOR battery?
The battery has a rated capacity of 13,300mAh, while its expected typical capacity is around 13,500mAh.
Has the HONOR 13,300mAh battery been certified?
Yes, it received China’s 3C certification on November 6, 2026.
Which smartphone could use the new HONOR battery?
Reports suggest it could power an upcoming mid-range HONOR smartphone with a 7-inch display. The HONOR Power 3 is one possibility, but this is unconfirmed.
What are the specifications of the certified battery?
It carries the model number HB6674118ELW-C, with 49.48Wh rated energy, 3.72V nominal voltage and a 4.55V charging limit voltage.
When will the HONOR phone launch in India?
HONOR has not confirmed the device’s launch date or India availability.