HONOR is preparing a smartphone with one of the largest batteries ever in its lineup. A new 13,300mAh battery made for HONOR has received China’s 3C certification, meaning HONOR is moving forward with a large‑battery smartphone. The battery is said to be for a mid‑range phone with a 7‑inch display. HONOR has not yet confirmed the handset or shared any launch details.

Key Highlights HONOR’s 13,300mAh battery has received China’s 3C certification.

The battery could power a mid-range smartphone with a 7-inch display.

Its typical capacity is expected to reach around 13,500mAh, according to reports.

HONOR 13,300mAh Battery Certified For 7-Inch Phone

The certified battery might be used in a mid-range smartphone. Reports suggest it will have a capacity of about 13,500mAh.

According to information from China’s Quality Certification Centre, the battery has the model number HB6674118ELW-C and was certified on November 6, 2026, under the GB 31241-2022 standard.

The certification shows a rated capacity of 13,300mAh and a rated energy of 49.48Wh. It also lists a voltage of 3.72V and a charging limit voltage of 4.55V. Dongguan Amperex Technology Limited is the applicant. HONOR Terminal Co., Ltd. Is the manufacturer.

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The certification confirms the battery’s technical details, but it does not disclose the smartphone it will be used in. The device’s charging speed, physical dimensions and other hardware specifications also remain unknown.

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