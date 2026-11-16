Samsung Hikes Galaxy F17 and Galaxy F70e Prices in India

Samsung has raised the prices of some Galaxy F series smartphones in India, adding to the growing list of Samsung phones becoming more expensive this month the latest price change affects the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy F70e 5G, with both models seeing price rises of up to Rs 2,000.
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Key Highlights
Galaxy F17 5G prices reportedly increase by Rs 2,000 across all three variants.
Galaxy F70e 5G now starts at Rs 20,499, according to the reported revision.
Rising memory and component costs are putting pressure on smartphone prices.
The Galaxy F17 5G has become more expensive across all three RAM and storage options. At the same time, the Galaxy F70e 5G has also seen price increases for its two variants.
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G New Prices in India
The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has seen a Rs 2,000 price increase across all three configurations. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, previously priced at Rs 23,499, now costs Rs 25,499.
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option has risen from Rs 26,499 to Rs 28,499, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has risen from Rs 29,499 to Rs 31,499.
Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model has risen from Rs 21,499 to Rs 23,499, a Rs 2,000 increase. These changes are happening because memory and component costs are going up. This is putting pressure on the prices of Samsung Galaxy F series smartphones in the mid-range market.
The new prices for the F70e are set to take effect from November 15 2026. These changes have also been re hikes for other Samsung budget smartphones, but this article focuses only on the Galaxy F series.
Why Are Samsung Phones Getting More Expensive?
The latest price changes are happening because smartphone makers are dealing with memory and component costs. Phones and Xiaomi have reportedly changed prices for smartphone models in India, and the increasesbyfor each device and configuration.
For buyers, these changes make it tougher to find feature‑rich 5G smartphones at the price they expect in the affordable and mid‑range categories. Samsung has not issued a statement explaining the F‑series price changes, so buyers should check the latest official listings and retailer prices before buying.
Image Credits: Mohammed Khatri, Mukul Sharma
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FAQs
Which Samsung Galaxy F series phones have become more expensive?
The Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy F70e 5G are among the F-series models affected by the reported price revisions.
What is the new starting price of the Galaxy F17 5G?
The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now reportedly priced at Rs 25,499, following a Rs 2,000 increase.
What is the new price of the Galaxy F70e 5G?
The 4GB RAM variant is reportedly priced at Rs 20,499, while the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 23,499.
When did the Galaxy F70e price hike take effect?
The reported revised prices came into effect on November 15, 2026.
Has Samsung officially announced the price increases?
The revisions have been reported through pricing information and retail updates, but Samsung has not issued a separate public announcement explaining the changes.