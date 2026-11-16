Samsung Hikes Galaxy F17 and Galaxy F70e Prices in India

Samsung has raised the prices of some Galaxy F series smartphones in India, adding to the growing list of Samsung phones becoming more expensive this month the latest price change affects the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy F70e 5G, with both models seeing price rises of up to Rs 2,000.

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Key Highlights Galaxy F17 5G prices reportedly increase by Rs 2,000 across all three variants.

Galaxy F70e 5G now starts at Rs 20,499, according to the reported revision.

Rising memory and component costs are putting pressure on smartphone prices.

The Galaxy F17 5G has become more expensive across all three RAM and storage options. At the same time, the Galaxy F70e 5G has also seen price increases for its two variants.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G New Prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has seen a Rs 2,000 price increase across all three configurations. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, previously priced at Rs 23,499, now costs Rs 25,499.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option has risen from Rs 26,499 to Rs 28,499, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has risen from Rs 29,499 to Rs 31,499.

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This pushes the starting price of the Galaxy F17 5G past Rs 25,000, making it an expensive choice in Samsung’s mid‑range F‑series lineup.

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Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Also Gets a Price Hike