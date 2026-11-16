Oppo Reno 17 Teases Glowing Cat Design: Here is How it Looks

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno series, and early clues point to major battery and camera upgrades. The Reno 17 series is expected to have a battery, with one model rumoured to include an 8,000mAh battery. Camera leaks say it will have a 200‑megapixel sensor. The final details are not yet confirmed.

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Key Highlights OPPO Reno 17 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 16.

Leaks point to a 200MP primary camera and up to an 8,000mAh battery.

India may get a different lineup, with the Reno 17 Pro potentially skipped.

The design has already caught eyes for a cat pattern on the back that glows in the light. OPPO has set a China launch date of November 16. Availability in India is still unclear, with reports saying OPPO might give a few models.

Oppo Reno 17 Teases Glowing Cat Design

The upcoming Reno lineup is expected to bring batteries and high-resolution cameras, with its China launch set for November 16. OPPO’s next Reno series is almost ready for its debut. The company has already started showing off its unusual rear design. The Reno 17 series will launch in China on November 16, with the standard Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro expected to debut. Leaks suggest a 200-megapixel camera and batteries up to 8,000mAh, while a glowing cat design gives the phones a look that stands out from the usual Reno phones.

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