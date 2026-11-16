Oppo Reno 17 Teases Glowing Cat Design: Here is How it Looks

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno series, and early clues point to major battery and camera upgrades. The Reno 17 series is expected to have a battery, with one model rumoured to include an 8,000mAh battery. Camera leaks say it will have a 200‑megapixel sensor. The final details are not yet confirmed.
The design has already caught eyes for a cat pattern on the back that glows in the light. OPPO has set a China launch date of November 16. Availability in India is still unclear, with reports saying OPPO might give a few models.
The upcoming Reno lineup is expected to bring batteries and high-resolution cameras, with its China launch set for November 16. OPPO’s next Reno series is almost ready for its debut. The company has already started showing off its unusual rear design. The Reno 17 series will launch in China on November 16, with the standard Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro expected to debut. Leaks suggest a 200-megapixel camera and batteries up to 8,000mAh, while a glowing cat design gives the phones a look that stands out from the usual Reno phones.
Glowing Cat Design Is The Talking Point
OPPO has teased a cat-inspired design on the back of the Reno 17. The feline pattern on the phone becomes visible under light, giving the phone a unique look. OPPO isn’t relying on a camera island or an entirely different body shape for this effect. The standard Reno 17 is expected to be available in finishes such as Encounter Cat, Ice Moon White and Cocoa Brown. The Pro model could have an understated design, with a colour selection. The phones are also tipped to feature a metal frame.
Design is one of the aspects OPPO has started highlighting ahead of the launch, while detailed hardware specifications are still emerging through leaks.
200MP Camera And Large Batteries
Camera performance could be one of the upgrades in the Reno 17 range. Leaked specs point to a 200-megapixel camera along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Pro model is also tipped to have a 50-megapixel camera.
Battery capacity is another change. The standard Reno 17 is expected to have an 8,000mAh battery. The Reno 17 Pro could come with a 7,200mAh battery. Both models are said to support 80W wired charging.
These battery numbers would place the Reno 17 series among phones with a battery focus in its category. However, OPPO will need to confirm the battery sizes and charging specs when the phones are officially launched.
Expected Processor And Display Details
The standard Reno 17 is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17 Pro could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8550. Leaks also suggest both phones will have OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate.
The standard model is tipped to have a display around 6.5 inches, while the Pro could get a compact 6.3-inch panel. The phones may ship with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, though OPPO has not confirmed the specs.
India Launch. Expected Availability
The China launch is confirmed for November 16. Oppo has not announced an India launch date. Earlier reports suggested the Reno 17 and Reno 17c could reach India around December 2026 or January 2027, while the Reno 17 Pro may not launch there.
Also Read: Ring Makes a Flying Security Camera For Better Home Security
That would mean Indian buyers could get a lineup that differs from what comes out in China. Pricing has not been officially announced. Any figures online should not be considered final for India.
The November 16 event should answer questions about the camera setup, battery and design. Until OPPO announces India, the launch timeline and model selection for this market remain uncertain.
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
When will the OPPO Reno 17 series launch?
OPPO has confirmed a China launch on November 16, 2026.
Will OPPO Reno 17 launch in India?
The India launch has not been confirmed, although leaks suggest that the standard Reno 17 could arrive in December 2026 or January 2027.
Does OPPO Reno 17 have a 200MP camera?
Leaks point to a 200MP primary camera, but OPPO has yet to confirm the final camera specifications.
What is the expected battery capacity of OPPO Reno 17?
The standard Reno 17 is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery, while the Pro model could feature a 7,200mAh unit.
What is special about the Reno 17 design?
OPPO has teased a cat-inspired rear design that appears to glow under blue light.