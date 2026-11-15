Xiaomi has already launched its flagship phones in China, and is now preparing to bring the series to more markets. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has caught attention for the rear display next to the camera module.
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Key Highlights
Xiaomi 18 Pro could launch in India in December 2026.
The company may bring only the Pro model, skipping the Pro Max.
Expected features include dual 200MP cameras and a 7,000mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 18 Pro also comes with two 200‑megapixel cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor and a 7,000‑mAh battery. It has hinted at an India launch.
A new report suggests that the standard Pro model could be the only variant to reach Indian buyers this year. The Pro Max, despite being part of the China lineup, may not get the same treatment.
Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaks
Xiaomi seems to be preparing to launch the Xiaomi 18 Pro in India after its September launch in China. The company has already hinted at bringing its flagship series to India, but it hasn’t shared an official launch date or price yet. Recent reports suggest the Xiaomi 18 Pro could arrive in India in December 2026. There is also chatter that Xiaomi may launch the standard Xiaomi 18 Pro version, leaving out a Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in the country.
The India launch schedule has leaked, with sources saying Xiaomi could bring the Xiaomi 18 Pro to the country in December. Xiaomi has not confirmed this. The launch date is merely a hopeful expectation for many people.
If this happens, the Xiaomi 18 Pro would mark the return of a Pro-branded flagship to the Indian market after the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which arrived in February 2023.
Secondary Display And Dual 200MP Cameras
The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,120 x 2,436 pixels and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. On the back, there is a 2.7-inch extra screen that is located next to the camera system. This extra screen can be used to view information and use the phone without turning on the main screen every time.
Photography is another major part of the package, with the Chinese variant featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage in China. It runs HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.
7,000mAh Battery And Expected India Price
The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery in China which is considerably larger than what many flagship phones currently offer. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging.
India price is still unknown. Some reports say the phone could cost between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1 lakh, putting it in the premium tier.
At this moment, the December launch date and whether only a Pro version will be sold in India are not confirmed. Xiaomi will launch worldwide on November 17, which will give an idea of its plans for places outside China, but the company still has to announce the India price separately.
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FAQs
When will Xiaomi 18 Pro launch in India?
The phone is expected to launch in December 2026, but Xiaomi has not confirmed an official date.
Will Xiaomi 18 Pro Max launch in India?
Current reports suggest that Xiaomi may skip the Pro Max variant in India, although there is no official confirmation.
What is the expected Xiaomi 18 Pro price in India?
Leaks suggest a price range of around Rs 95,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
What cameras does the Xiaomi 18 Pro offer?
The Chinese variant has a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.
What is the Xiaomi 18 Pro battery capacity?
It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.