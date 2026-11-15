Xiaomi has already launched its flagship phones in China, and is now preparing to bring the series to more markets. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has caught attention for the rear display next to the camera module.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 18 Pro could launch in India in December 2026.

The company may bring only the Pro model, skipping the Pro Max.

Expected features include dual 200MP cameras and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro also comes with two 200‑megapixel cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor and a 7,000‑mAh battery. It has hinted at an India launch.

A new report suggests that the standard Pro model could be the only variant to reach Indian buyers this year. The Pro Max, despite being part of the China lineup, may not get the same treatment.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaks

Xiaomi seems to be preparing to launch the Xiaomi 18 Pro in India after its September launch in China. The company has already hinted at bringing its flagship series to India, but it hasn’t shared an official launch date or price yet. Recent reports suggest the Xiaomi 18 Pro could arrive in India in December 2026. There is also chatter that Xiaomi may launch the standard Xiaomi 18 Pro version, leaving out a Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in the country.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Launch In December