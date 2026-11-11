Urban Q9i Earbuds, ARC Go 2 Fitness Band With AI Features

Urban has expanded its range of audio products in India and has launched a new AI‑powered fitness band, the ARC Go 2 AI SmartFitness.

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Key Highlights

  • Urban Q9i earbuds support AI Live Translation across more than 50 languages.
  • The earbuds feature ANC, 13mm drivers and an integrated smartphone stand.
  • ARC Go 2 offers AI recovery insights, 110+ sports modes and up to 45 days of battery life.

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Alongside the AI-powered fitness band, Urban also launched an all-new device called Q9i earbuds that support intelligence-powered translation for regular listening. The earbuds can translate into more than 50 languages using a companion app.

Let’s take a look at what the new Urban devices feature.

Urban Launches All-new Fitness Band And Earbuds

The new Q9i earbuds combine noise cancellation with AI translation, while the ARC Go 2 tracks recovery and activity.

Urban has launched two products in India: the ARC Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band and the Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds. These new wearables focus on two needs. The fitness band offers health and activity tracking, while the earbuds bring noise cancellation and AI-powered translation.

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The Urban ARC Go 2 costs Rs 5,999, while the Urban Q9i earbuds cost Rs 4,999. Both products are available on Urban’s website, on e‑commerce platforms, and in selected retail stores in India.

Q9i Earbuds – AI Translation Makes It Unique