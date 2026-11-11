Urban Q9i Earbuds, ARC Go 2 Fitness Band With AI Features

Urban has expanded its range of audio products in India and has launched a new AI‑powered fitness band, the ARC Go 2 AI SmartFitness.
Alongside the AI-powered fitness band, Urban also launched an all-new device called Q9i earbuds that support intelligence-powered translation for regular listening. The earbuds can translate into more than 50 languages using a companion app.
Let’s take a look at what the new Urban devices feature.
The new Q9i earbuds combine noise cancellation with AI translation, while the ARC Go 2 tracks recovery and activity.
Urban has launched two products in India: the ARC Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band and the Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds. These new wearables focus on two needs. The fitness band offers health and activity tracking, while the earbuds bring noise cancellation and AI-powered translation.
The Urban ARC Go 2 costs Rs 5,999, while the Urban Q9i earbuds cost Rs 4,999. Both products are available on Urban’s website, on e‑commerce platforms, and in selected retail stores in India.
The Urban Q9i earbuds stand out in this launch because of their AI Live Translation feature.
The feature works through an AI TransFun companion app that supports translation in more than 50 languages, helping users communicate across language barriers.
Urban is focusing on users who can use these new Q9i Earbuds while travelling, attending conversations in another language, or interacting with people from other regions.
However, the translation capability depends on the companion app. Does not work as a standalone offline system.
As for other features, the new he Q9i earbuds also have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that reduces surrounding noise during music playback and calls.
On the audio part, the Q9i earbuds use 13mm drivers, which Urban says are tuned to deliver powerful bass.
Another interesting addition is the integrated Smart Stand. The integrated Smart Stand lets users prop up their smartphones for hands‑free viewing, which can be useful when watching videos, attending sessions, or following workout tutorials.
For connectivity, the Q9i supports Bluetooth 6.0. Includes Clear Call HD microphones. Urban claims the Q9i can play music for up to six hours on a charge and up to 30 hours in total with the charging case.
ARC Go 2 Focuses On AI‑Powered Recovery
Alongside the Urban’s Q9i earbuds, we also have a new fitness band called the Urban ARC Go 2.
The new ARC GO 2 fitness band focuses on wellness tracking, and its main highlight is an “AI‑powered Recovery Function”.
The AI-powered recovery feature is designed to give insights into recovery patterns and help users understand their activity and wellness levels.
The band also tracks heart rate, sleep, and stress, and can detect and support more than 110 sports modes, giving users many options for monitoring workouts.
Beyond health and exercise, Urban also offers wellbeing features, with the new Urban ARC Go 2 fitness band standing out for access to more than 30 guided meditation sessions, sedentary reminders, and menstrual cycle reminders.
The Urban ARC Go 2 fitness band also supports call and message notifications, music controls and gesture‑based camera control.
Battery life is another selling point, as Urban claims the ARC Go 2 can last up to 45 days on a charge. The band also has an IPX68 water‑resistance rating. Comes with a woven fabric strap.
It will be available in six options: Jet Black, Ink Blue, Stone Grey, Ocean, Orange and Magenta.
Price and availability in India
The Urban ARC Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band costs Rs 5,999, while the Urban Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds cost Rs 4,999.
Both products come with a standard warranty and are available on Urban’s official website, on e‑commerce platforms, and in selected retail stores.
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With the Q9i’s translation and the ARC Go 2’s recovery‑focused tracking,
Urban is trying to offer more than conventional audio and fitness features. The real usefulness of the AI functions, translation accuracy, and recovery insights will matter to buyers evaluating these products.
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FAQs
What is the price of Urban ARC Go 2 in India?
The new Urban ARC Go 2 is priced at Rs 5,999 in India.
What is the price of Urban Q9i earbuds?
The new Urban Q9i AI-powered earbuds are selling for Rs 4,999.
How many languages can the Urban Q9i Earbuds Translate?
Urban's Q9i offers more than 50 languages through the AI TransFun app.
What is the battery life of Urban ARC Go 2?
Urban claims up to 45 days of battery life for ARC Go 2 fitness band.
What is the Smart Stand feature on Urban Q9i Earbuds?
Smart Stand lets users prop up their smartphones for hands‑free viewing, useful for watching videos, attending sessions, or following workout tutorials.