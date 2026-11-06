Hyderabad is becoming a place for India’s deep-tech startups. A local company is creating robots meant to do jobs that still require people. Its newest model has two arms, cameras and a way to feel things. It is designed to adapt and work in different areas. The robot can go around factory floors on four wheels. It can also use technology to move and manage items. The company’s approach focuses on factory automation rather than human-like design.

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Key Highlights Hyderabad-based Perceptyne is developing the PR-OMNI semi-humanoid industrial robot.

It features two seven-degree-of-freedom arms, tactile sensing and a mobile four-wheel base.

The company claims up to six hours of runtime with its swappable battery system.

Hyderabad Startup Builds Robot With Humanlike Hands

This Indian robot aims to do factory jobs that machines struggle with.

A robotics startup in Hyderabad, Perceptyne, is creating an industrial robot designed for tasks that require precision, flexibility, and human-like handling. Its PR-OMNI platform has a humanoid shape, smart technology, many sensors, and a mobile base to support complex manufacturing work.

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Traditional industrial robots are usually in one place. Do the same actions over and over. PR-OMNI is designed to move around factory floors and perform tasks. The robot has two arms, each with seven ways to move so that it can perform a range of actions.

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The robot can reach 800mm with its arms. Has a head that moves in two ways. It is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120kg. For walking on legs, it uses a four-wheel system that lets it move any way it wants. Perceptyne says it can go up to 2 metres per second.