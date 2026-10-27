Tata Communications has announced an investment in India’s digital infrastructure. The company plans to spend up to $450 million to build a fibre network. The network will connect AI and data-center hubs nationwide. The move comes as demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure rises fast. The project will cover 10,000 kilometers of fiber. The first phase will link four cities, including Hyderabad.

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Key Highlights Tata Communications plans to invest $400 million to $450 million in an AI-ready fibre network.

The proposed network will span around 10,000 kilometres, with the first phase connecting Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Later phases are expected to extend connectivity to locations including Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar and GIFT City.

Tata Communications Plans $450 Million AI Superhighway

Tata Communications has announced plans to invest between $400 million and $450 million to build a high-speed fiber network. This network will connect India’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data-center hubs. The company plans to lay around 10,000 kilometers of long-haul fiber. This comes as demand for AI computing, cloud services, and enterprise connectivity grows.

The proposed network is called the AI Super Highway. It is meant to offer capacity and low-latency connections between data centers and major business areas. The network will also be linked to Tata Communications’ global network backbone.

Tata Communications AI Super Highway: Investment and Rollout

The planned investment is between $400 million and $450 million. That is about Rs3,600 crore to Rs4,300 crore depending on the exchange rate. The company plans to roll out the network in three phases. The company will focus on areas with rising demand for AI and large-scale computing.