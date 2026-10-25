China Expands Satellite Internet Network With Two Launches in 15 Days

China has sent another batch of internet satellites into orbit, completing two launches in 15 days as it continues building its low-orbit communications network.

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Key Highlights China launched its 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites on October 25.

A Long March-8A rocket carried the satellites from Hainan.

The payloads successfully entered their designated orbit.

The previous group launched 15 days earlier, using a Long March-12 rocket.

Satellite count and commercial service details were not disclosed.

The latest mission lifted off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site on October 25. A Long March-8A rocket launched at 10:03 am Beijing time, carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites. The payloads successfully entered their designated orbit, according to Xinhua.

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Two Satellite Internet Launches in October

The latest deployment follows the launch of the 27th group on October 10. That mission used a Long March-12 rocket, which lifted off from Hainan at 3:27 am Beijing time and successfully placed its payload into orbit.

Together, the missions show China continuing its satellite internet deployment through successive launches using two different rocket types. However, the short interval between these missions does not, by itself, establish that the overall deployment program is accelerating.

Why Low-Orbit Internet Satellites Matter

Satellite internet constellations use multiple spacecraft to provide connectivity across wide areas. Low-Earth-orbit networks can complement terrestrial infrastructure, helping extend access to places where building conventional networks is difficult.

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Research on these systems identifies connecting underserved areas as a major opportunity, while highlighting technical and operational challenges. Launching satellites is one part of developing a network that can deliver reliable connectivity to users.