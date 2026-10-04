TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all telecom service providers to create a separate and clearly visible section titled “TRAI-Mandated Packs” on their websites and mobile applications, making such recharge vouchers easier for consumers to find and access.

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TRAI Cites Consumer Complaints Over Difficulty Finding Mandated Vouchers

The direction, issued on October 1, 2026, follows complaints from consumers about inadequate transparency and the difficulty of locating TRAI-mandated vouchers on telecom platforms. TRAI said its examination of service providers’ websites and apps found that such vouchers were often not prominently displayed, were placed under different categories or required users to navigate multiple screens.

“And whereas the Authority has, upon examination of the websites and mobile applications of various telecom service providers, observed that TRAI mandated vouchers are neither displayed prominently, nor are easily accessible and in some cases, these vouchers are placed under different categories or require consumers to navigate through multiple pages or screens to find them, as a result of which, consumers are facing difficulty in locating and subscribing to the vouchers suitable to their requirements;” TRAI said.

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TRAI-Mandated Packs to Appear as First Prepaid Recharge Tab

Under the new directive, the “TRAI-Mandated Packs” section must appear as the first tab in the prepaid recharge section of telecom operators’ websites and mobile applications. The section must contain different types of vouchers mandated by TRAI and must also be prominently displayed at the operators’ exclusive points of sale.