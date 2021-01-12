Vodafone Idea Migrates 3G Spectrum to 4G in Gujarat, Also Increases 4G Bandwidth

Vodafone Idea has successfully migrated the 3G spectrum to 4G in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Vapi

By January 12th, 2021 AT 10:37 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 2 Comments

    Vodafone Idea continues to refarm the 3G spectrum to enhance its 4G services. As per the latest development, Vi has successfully refarmed its 3G spectrum to 4G across 11 cities in Gujarat. The telco already refarmed its 3G spectrum to 4G in other circles like Delhi & NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The refarming of 3G spectrum will substantially enhance Vi’s GIGAnet 4G capacity in these cities. Furthermore, Vi also added 5 MHz of 2100 MHz band spectrum deployed to increase the total 4G bandwidth, which results in faster download and upload speeds apart from the better indoor coverage. Having said that, Vi has refarmed the 3G spectrum in only select cities of Gujarat which are listed below.

    Vi Refarms 3G Spectrum to 4G for Improved Services in Gujarat

    Vodafone Idea has successfully migrated the 3G spectrum to 4G in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Vapi reinforcing existing 4G capacity. As noted, Vi also deployed additional 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band in the circle to enhance indoor coverage. The upgradation of 4G infrastructure with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Gujarat. Vodafone Idea also did the same upgradation in few other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi & NCR and Mumbai.

    Recently, Ookla rated Vi as the fastest 4G network in Gujarat. Vi customers can enjoy the fastest 4G experience when they use a 4G SIM in a 4G handset. Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM card at no extra cost. Vodafone Idea confirmed that it would continue to offer 2G services in Gujarat.

    The pandemic has brought a lot of changes in consumer behaviours and Vi is trying to meet the growing demands of its users. Slowly, Vodafone Idea will phase out its 3G network and upgrade all the existing users to 4G, by retaining 2G network. For the unaware, Bharti Airtel already phased out its 3G network across India and the telco is now operating on just 2G and 4G networks. Very soon, Vodafone Idea will also join Bharti Airtel. Both the telcos clearly stated that they would continue offering 2G services. While Bharti Airtel has a very good 4G subscriber base, Vodafone Idea still has a lot of 2G subscribers across the country. In fact, Vi’s 2G user base is almost on-par with that of BSNL.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Migrates 3G Spectrum to 4G in Gujarat, Also Increases 4G Bandwidth

    Vodafone Idea continues to refarm the 3G spectrum to enhance its 4G services. As per the latest development, Vi has...

    module-4-img

    MIUI 12 Update for Redmi 9 Prime Now Rolling Out in India

    After rolling out the MIUI 12 update to older smartphones like the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5,...

    module-4-img

    5G in India Would Be Only Successful if Street Furniture is Paid Attention on: Trai Chairman

    The Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), P.D. Vaghela said that telecom operators would face many challenges in...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X3 Lite Could Be a Rebranded Version of Reno 5 5G

    module-4-img

    iQOO 7 With Snapdragon 888 5G, 120W Fast Charging and Android 11 Goes Official

    module-4-img

    Poco Gets Ahead of OnePlus and Realme, Emerges as 3rd Largest Online Smartphone Brand

    module-4-img

    DD Free Dish, Smart TV to Restrict Cable, DTH Growth in India: Analyst